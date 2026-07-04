Father, Classmates Implicated In Separate Child Sexual Abuse Cases In Kerala's Pathanamthitta District
A SIT has been formed on the instructions of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief R Anand, to trace and question the accused and any outsiders implicated.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Two separate incidents of child sexual abuse have come to light in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala after victims disclosed the assaults during school counselling sessions. Kerala Police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating.
In the first case, a 16‑year‑old girl has alleged that her 49‑year‑old father repeatedly molested her after her mother’s death. The girl, who is now living in the district, revealed the abuse during counselling carried out by ChildLine workers at her school.
According to police, the girl’s family had been living abroad and her mother died of an illness in 2020 while they were overseas. The victim says the abuse began after her mother’s death while the family was abroad and continued after the girl returned to India.
ChildLine workers informed local police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police from Kottarakkara initially registered the complaint and later transferred the case to Adoor police. The Adoor police have registered a case under POCSO and are questioning the father.
The CWC has taken measures to protect the child and coordinate her immediate care.
Classmates Named In School Rape Case
In another case, a Class 9 girl has alleged that she was raped by four underage boys, with a fifth minor classmate allegedly conspiring in the assault. The girl also said that some perpetrators were people from outside the school and she said she would be able to identify them if she saw them.
The alleged offences reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the school and at the girl's home last month, the police said.
Officers of the Kudal police station have registered two FIRs against five and are investigating the matter.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed on the instructions of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief R Anand to trace and question the accused and any outsiders implicated. The police said they had been handling the investigation discreetly after receiving the information a few days ago. The CWC has assumed responsibility for the victim's protection.
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