ETV Bharat / state

Father, Classmates Implicated In Separate Child Sexual Abuse Cases In Kerala's Pathanamthitta District

Pathanamthitta: Two separate incidents of child sexual abuse have come to light in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala after victims disclosed the assaults during school counselling sessions. Kerala Police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating.

In the first case, a 16‑year‑old girl has alleged that her 49‑year‑old father repeatedly molested her after her mother’s death. The girl, who is now living in the district, revealed the abuse during counselling carried out by ChildLine workers at her school.

According to police, the girl’s family had been living abroad and her mother died of an illness in 2020 while they were overseas. The victim says the abuse began after her mother’s death while the family was abroad and continued after the girl returned to India.

ChildLine workers informed local police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police from Kottarakkara initially registered the complaint and later transferred the case to Adoor police. The Adoor police have registered a case under POCSO and are questioning the father.

The CWC has taken measures to protect the child and coordinate her immediate care.