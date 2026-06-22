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Father Carried His Daughter With Disorder To School for 19 Years, Now He Hopes For Her To Get A Job

Sunkoju Venkatachari carried his daughter Shivani who suffers from a rare disorder on his shoulder for 19 years. Now he hopes she gets a job ( ETV Bharat )

Miryalaguda: Father's Day may have been celebrated on Sunday; however, there are many fathers who can be celebrated everyday for the dutifully taking care of their daughters.

Some stories redefine the meaning of a father's love. One such is a touching story of Sunkoju Venkatachari and his daughter Shivani's, which is an example of extraordinary sacrifice and unwavering determination.

Venkatacharis are residents of Bangarugadda Colony in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district. Venkatachari's daughter, Shivani, was born 27 years ago with a rare genetic orthopaedic locomotor disorder that severely impacted her growth and made her bones extremely fragile.

National Library of Medicine has called "Achondroplasia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and osteogenesis imperfecta are among the most frequent rare genetic disorders affecting the musculoskeletal system in children. Rare genetic disorders are severely disabling and can have substantial impacts on families, children, and on healthcare systems."

During Shivani's entire childhood, even the slightest movement or gentle lift could result in multiple fractures. Venkatchari had to make endless trips to the hospital, as Shivani would have to wear casts. Moreover, the prolonged treatment became a regular feature of her life. If these trials during adolescence were not enough, as Shivani grew older, in her early teen years, she suffered repeated fractures which eventually led to permanent deformities in her limbs.

Shivani soon realised she was way different from other children. Her condition was not of the normal sort, which subsequently led to other issues, mainly mental and emotional distress apart from the financial strain on her father.

Despite the enormous physical, emotional, and financial challenges, her father, Venkatachari, a professional bike mechanic, refused to let his daughter's condition define her future. He spent lakhs of rupees on consulting various doctors and specialists and frequented hospitals, hoping to find a cure for Shivani's condition. Eventually, doctors confirmed that the condition was genetic and had no permanent cure.