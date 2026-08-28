ETV Bharat / state

Father Can't Be Denied Custody of Minor Daughter Unless Found Unfit: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has held that a father, being the natural guardian of his minor daughter under Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, cannot be denied her custody unless he is shown to be unfit to act as her guardian.

A division bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Sudhanshu Chauhan observed while allowing an appeal filed by Abhishek Yadav, an advocate from Prayagraj, against a trial court order refusing him custody of his minor daughter.

"In view of the provisions of Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, the father has a paramount right to the custody of the children. He cannot be deprived of the custody of the minor child unless it is shown that he is unfit to be her guardian," the court said in its August 21 judgment.

Yadav married in 2019 and the couple had a daughter in 2022. In 2023, his wife's brothers took her to her parental home. She died in 2024.

After his father-in-law and three brothers-in-law refused to hand over custody of the child, Yadav approached the court under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, read with Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act.