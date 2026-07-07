ETV Bharat / state

Father Arrested For Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter; Absconding Mother Alleges Bengaluru Police Torture

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Bengaluru, while his wife, also named as an accused, remains absconding.

The woman has released a video from an undisclosed location denying involvement in the child's death and accusing the police of custodial torture. The Avalahalli police have rejected her allegations.

Police identified the accused as Shekar, while his wife, Vijayalakshmi, has been named the second accused. According to investigators, the couple, originally from Yadgir district in Karnataka, married four years ago and have two children.

Police alleged that the couple brutally killed their younger daughter, 11-month-old Renuka, on June 9 following a domestic dispute. After the incident, the parents themselves took the child to a hospital for treatment.

Initially, the couple claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a bed while Vijayalakshmi was breastfeeding her. Shekar told investigators that his wife had fallen asleep during feeding, causing the child to fall. Based on this version, police registered a case of unnatural death.

However, the post-mortem report received on June 22 contradicted their claim. Doctors said the child died due to internal bleeding and respiratory complications. The report also recorded injuries to the child's private parts and concluded that the death was not accidental.

Following the medical findings, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar inspected the scene and conducted a spot inspection. Police said the injuries could not have resulted from a fall from a bed about two feet high.