Father Arrested For Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter; Absconding Mother Alleges Bengaluru Police Torture
A post-mortem exposed inconsistencies in a Bengaluru baby's death, prompting murder charges against the parents and a police torture counter-allegation.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Bengaluru, while his wife, also named as an accused, remains absconding.
The woman has released a video from an undisclosed location denying involvement in the child's death and accusing the police of custodial torture. The Avalahalli police have rejected her allegations.
Police identified the accused as Shekar, while his wife, Vijayalakshmi, has been named the second accused. According to investigators, the couple, originally from Yadgir district in Karnataka, married four years ago and have two children.
Police alleged that the couple brutally killed their younger daughter, 11-month-old Renuka, on June 9 following a domestic dispute. After the incident, the parents themselves took the child to a hospital for treatment.
Initially, the couple claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a bed while Vijayalakshmi was breastfeeding her. Shekar told investigators that his wife had fallen asleep during feeding, causing the child to fall. Based on this version, police registered a case of unnatural death.
However, the post-mortem report received on June 22 contradicted their claim. Doctors said the child died due to internal bleeding and respiratory complications. The report also recorded injuries to the child's private parts and concluded that the death was not accidental.
Following the medical findings, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar inspected the scene and conducted a spot inspection. Police said the injuries could not have resulted from a fall from a bed about two feet high.
During the investigation, two witnesses allegedly told police that Vijayalakshmi was involved in an extramarital relationship and that the couple frequently fought over the issue.
Police said on the afternoon of June 9, Shekar returned home for lunch when an argument broke out over who would serve the food. During the quarrel, the baby began crying. Investigators claimed Vijayalakshmi kicked the infant, calling her an "unlucky child".
As the fight escalated, Shekar allegedly picked up the child and threw her out of the shed where the family was living. The couple later took the injured child to hospital and falsely claimed that she had fallen from the bed, police alleged.
Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi, who remains absconding, released a video accusing the Avalahalli police of assaulting her, her husband and her brother-in-law during questioning.
She alleged that officers forced them to confess to the murder, physically assaulted them and promised her husband Rs 5 lakh after his release from judicial custody if they remained silent about the alleged torture. She further claimed police threatened to arrest her if she spoke about the alleged custodial abuse.
The Avalahalli police have denied all the allegations made in the video. Further investigation is underway.
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