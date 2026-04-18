ETV Bharat / state

Father, Son Stabbed To Death 'By Neighbour' At CR Park In South Delhi, Accused Held

New Delhi: A father and son were stabbed to death allegedly by their neighbour over a financial dispute in the Chittaranjan Park area of South Delhi on Friday evening.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), residents of Tara Apartments, while a third person sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Police said the accused, identified as Asad, was detained following raids.

According to Anant Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the Chittaranjan Park police station received information around 6:30 pm that a man had attacked a father and son, who later succumbed to their injuries.