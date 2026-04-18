Father, Son Stabbed To Death 'By Neighbour' At CR Park In South Delhi, Accused Held
Police found out that the duo were allegedly involved in a dispute with the accused regarding a financial transaction.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST|
Updated : April 18, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: A father and son were stabbed to death allegedly by their neighbour over a financial dispute in the Chittaranjan Park area of South Delhi on Friday evening.
The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), residents of Tara Apartments, while a third person sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Police said the accused, identified as Asad, was detained following raids.
According to Anant Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the Chittaranjan Park police station received information around 6:30 pm that a man had attacked a father and son, who later succumbed to their injuries.
The police found out that the duo were involved in a dispute with the accused neighbour regarding a financial transaction. During an argument, the accused attacked the father and son using a sharp-edged weapon.
The two succumbed to their injuries, while the accused fled from the spot. The neighbours and relatives of the victims are currently being questioned, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the DCP said. Police have registered a case under appropriate legal provisions and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter to determine the sequence of events and motive behind the attack.
Meanwhile, local municipal councillor Ashu Thakur, who reached the spot, said, "I came to know that a father and son were murdered by their own neighbour at Tara Apartments in Chittaranjan Park area—a posh locality. Given the continuous rise in murder incidents across the capital, Delhi now feels unsafe—a place where no one seems to harbour any fear of the law."
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and the party's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on his X handle, said, "Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be safest gated colony in south delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj and many MPs stayed there for years."
Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be safest gated colony in south delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj & many MPs stayed there for years.— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 18, 2026
Double murder in broad daylight says a lot about the worsening law & order of Delhi.
Needless to say, current @CPDelhi Mr Satish Golcha… pic.twitter.com/n1T81YrzOS
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