ETV Bharat / state

Father Alleges Conspiracy In Pune Businessman's Death At Lohagad Fort; Claims Wife And Lover Plotted Murder

Pune: In what has come as a shocking revelation, the death of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agrawal from Pimpri-Chinchwad, who died at the Lohagad fort due to reasons suspected to be an accident, was actually a case of murder which was pre-planned and carried out by the man's own wife and her lover.

According to the Pune Rural Police, the wife of the deceased, Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been held in custody after a technical investigation revealed that there had been a pattern of communication between the two. It is understood that the two of them were involved in a relationship even before Siya married Ketan, but due to complications in the relationship, the couple decided to get rid of him and pushed him off a 450-foot cliff.

On the other hand, the father of the victim, Vishal Agrawal, has raised some serious accusations against the family of his daughter-in-law, who were aware of this affair but kept it under cover just to go ahead with this high-profile wedding.