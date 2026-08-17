Bengaluru Father-Son Deaths: Murder Case Registered, Wife Questioned
Bengaluru North-West Division DCP Nagesh D L said there were suspicious elements in the case and that all possible angles were being investigated.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The deaths of a 35-year-old man and his five-year-old son at their home in Guddebasavapura under the Chikkabanavara police station limits have taken a suspicious turn, with police registering a murder case and questioning the man's wife.
The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan, an employee of a private company and a native of Kunigal in Tumakuru district, and his son Yaduveer, 5.
The incident came to light on Monday morning after Abhinandan's wife, Harini, alerted the police helpline. She told police that the family had gone to a relative's house and returned on Sunday evening. When she woke up on Monday morning, she found her husband and son lying unresponsive.
Police rushed to the house and recovered the bodies. No major external injuries were found, although minor injury marks were noticed. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
Police have also seized the mobile phones of both deceased persons as part of the investigation.
The case took a serious turn after Abhinandan's mother approached the police alleging that the deaths were a case of murder. Based on her complaint and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, police registered a murder case.
Bengaluru North-West Division DCP Nagesh D L said there were suspicious elements in the case and that all possible angles were being investigated.
“Based on the call received on the police helpline, the staff of Chikkabanavara went and checked. There are some suspicious elements. Abhinandan's mother complained that it was a case of murder. In this background, we registered a case of murder and continued the investigation,” the DCP said.
Police are also examining the CCTV system installed at the house. According to the DCP, the footage was not properly saved, raising questions over whether the CCTV system had been deliberately switched off.
“CCTV is installed in the house. When it was checked, it was found that the footage was not saved properly. Was the CCTV turned off on purpose? We are investigating,” Nagesh said.
As part of the probe, police are questioning Harini to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination. Police are also examining the forensic evidence, CCTV system, mobile phones and statements of family members as the investigation continues.
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