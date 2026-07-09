Father, 3 Sons Crushed By Trailer In Jaipur, Cremated Together; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces Assistance
Two surviving sons of the deceased performed last rites in ancestral village, while their injured mother remains admitted in Jaipur hospital, reports Laxman Rathore.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Rajsamand: Following the deaths of four family members in a horrific road accident in Jaipur on Tuesday, the last rites of Chandraprakash and his three sons were performed on a single funeral pyre. Their bodies had been badly mutilated after being crushed by a trailer truck.
Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also from Rajasthan, spoke to the wife of the deceased — who was injured in the same accident and is hospitalised — and Chandraprakash's elder brother, Mithalal, over the phone. Birla stated that the injured Kailashi is receiving treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors and assured that there would be no lapse in her care.
He promised to secure financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the affected family from the state government and announced that a permanent house would be built for them. He also assured that maximum possible help and relief would be provided through various schemes for the upbringing and care of the deceased's differently-abled sons, Dinesh and Ratan.
At Birla's behest, Ananta Hospital and Medical College will provide lifelong financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month to Kailashi Bai. Simultaneously, the administration — working with the Jaitpura Gram Panchayat — initiated the necessary procedures to deliver the Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to the bereaved family.
Harisingh Rao, the outgoing Deputy Sarpanch of Jaitpura Panchayat, stated that on July 7, an out-of-control trailer-truck had run over the family on the 200 Feet Road in the Shyam Nagar police station area of Jaipur. Subsequently, the bodies of Jaitpura resident Chandraprakash (alias Gandhi Bagariya, 35) and his three sons — Ramesh (11), Gopal (10), and Deepak (8) — were brought to the village. Chandraprakash’s other two sons, Dinesh and Ratan — who are also minors — had returned to Jaitpura village from Jaipur just two days prior.
Cremation At Jaitpura
A pall of gloom descended on the village at the sight of the four bodies. Every villager was moved to tears during the funeral procession. Later, at the cremation ground, the last rites for the father and his three sons were performed on a single pyre.
Chandraprakash’s wife, Kailashi, could not pay her last respects to her husband and children, as she was critically injured and admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur; she has undergone surgery on both legs. In their ancestral village, their surviving sons, Dinesh and Ratan, lit the pyre.
Gulabsingh Gurjar, the Development Officer of Amet Panchayat Samiti, and Subodh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kelwa, arrived at the scene to gather information about the affected family. Villagers mentioned that Dinesh and Ratan used to make brooms at home, while their father would take the brooms to Jaipur to sell them. Meanwhile, his wife and children used to make ends meet by selling balloons on the streets of Jaipur. Chandraprakash is also survived by his father, Heera Bagariya, who lives separately.
The Jaitpura Gram Panchayat and the administration have initiated necessary procedures to secure a widow's pension for the deceased's wife, and to have the children enrolled in the state's palanhar (caregiver) scheme. Further action will be taken by the local administration once death certificates and copies of the FIR arrive from Jaipur.
Neeraj Singh Ranawat, a senior BJP leader from the Kumbhalgarh constituency, visited Jaipur's SMS Hospital to meet Kailashi Bagariya, a resident of Jaitpura, who was admitted there. Ranawat purchased and provided a new mobile phone to the injured Kailashi and arranged for all meals for her and her family members. From the hospital itself, Ranawat spoke via mobile phone with Chandraprakash’s family in Jaitpura.