ETV Bharat / state

Father, 3 Sons Crushed By Trailer In Jaipur, Cremated Together; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces Assistance

Rajsamand: Following the deaths of four family members in a horrific road accident in Jaipur on Tuesday, the last rites of Chandraprakash and his three sons were performed on a single funeral pyre. Their bodies had been badly mutilated after being crushed by a trailer truck.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also from Rajasthan, spoke to the wife of the deceased — who was injured in the same accident and is hospitalised — and Chandraprakash's elder brother, Mithalal, over the phone. Birla stated that the injured Kailashi is receiving treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors and assured that there would be no lapse in her care.

He promised to secure financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the affected family from the state government and announced that a permanent house would be built for them. He also assured that maximum possible help and relief would be provided through various schemes for the upbringing and care of the deceased's differently-abled sons, Dinesh and Ratan.

At Birla's behest, Ananta Hospital and Medical College will provide lifelong financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month to Kailashi Bai. Simultaneously, the administration — working with the Jaitpura Gram Panchayat — initiated the necessary procedures to deliver the Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to the bereaved family.

Harisingh Rao, the outgoing Deputy Sarpanch of Jaitpura Panchayat, stated that on July 7, an out-of-control trailer-truck had run over the family on the 200 Feet Road in the Shyam Nagar police station area of ​​Jaipur. Subsequently, the bodies of Jaitpura resident Chandraprakash (alias Gandhi Bagariya, 35) and his three sons — Ramesh (11), Gopal (10), and Deepak (8) — were brought to the village. Chandraprakash’s other two sons, Dinesh and Ratan — who are also minors — had returned to Jaitpura village from Jaipur just two days prior.

Cremation At Jaitpura