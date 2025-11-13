ETV Bharat / state

Fatehabad Police Seize Car With Rs 1.75 Crore Cash, Detain Occupants

Fatehabad: The Delhi blast has kept the Haryana police on their toes as every vehicle travelling to and from Delhi is being checked thoroughly. In one such incident, Fatehabad police seized cash worth Rs 1.75 crore from a car and detained its occupants on Wednesday night.

The Income Tax department was informed, and the source of such a humongous amount and the people associated with it are being investigated. Surendra, in charge of Fatehabad city police station, said, "Intelligence input about some youth passing through the Ratia Road in a car with a huge amount of cash was received on Wednesday. Based on the information, a team of police was formed to check on all vehicles on the Ratia Road. Shortly afterwards, a car was stopped for a search, which yielded approximately Rs 1.75 crore in cash."

Surendra said the youths have been taken into custody for questioning to find out the source of the cash and for what purpose it was meant to be used.

Following the crackdown on an interstate terror module and its possible link with the blast at a moving car in the Red Fort area on Monday, Haryana came under the scanner of security agencies after two former lecturers of Faridabad's Al-Falah University were arrested. One of them had rented two houses in the Dhauj village, where explosive-making materials weighing 2,900 kg were recovered.

Meanwhile, the statewide campaign named 'Operation Track Down', launched by Haryana Police, has led to the arrest of 1,631 criminals, including 319 notorious and interstate offenders, police said on Thursday. Led by Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, the operation is not only dismantling criminal networks but also showcasing the police's precise intelligence operations, swift coordination, and technological efficiency.

The recent actions carried out in Ambala, Palwal, Sirsa (Dabwali), and Yamunanagar reflected the wide-ranging success of the campaign. Ambala Police achieved a breakthrough by arresting four active members of an interstate Iranian gang — kingpin Ghulam Abbas, alias Rihana Razvi, Mohammad Khan, Akbar Miyan Sheikh, and Asadullah Khan, alias Kaliya. The gang has been involved in over 105 incidents of gold and diamond thefts and frauds across India. Four mobile phones, four SIM cards, and two scooters used in these crimes have been seized.