2 Dead, 3 Injured As Speeding Trailer Truck Rams Into Vehicles On Jaipur-Delhi Highway
A speeding trailer truck rammed into vehicles in Jaipur VKI area leaving two people dead and three other injured, reports Ashwani Pareek.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Jaipur: A speeding trailer truck smashed through five vehicles on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead and three others critically injured.
The accident took place behind the “Anaj Mandi” near Road No. 14 within the jurisdiction of the Murlipura police station.
The trailer truck, which was driving at high speed, lost control and collided with the vehicles, and in the incident the truck driver was among those injured.
Following the accident, police personnel and local residents transported the injured to the hospital. Earlier, after the accident, personnel from the Murlipura police station rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.
The persons trapped inside the vehicles were extricated and rushed to the hospital, and two people succumbed to their injuries on the way.
Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said that the speeding trailer truck was traveling from the direction of Daulatpura toll plaza toward Ajmer Road when the accident took place.
The trailer truck hit two cars, a scooter, and a mini-truck on the service lane. The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the cars was badly damaged.
The body of one victim was trapped beneath the wheels of the trailer truck, while another person was pinned inside a car.
The police said that the bodies of the two deceased persons have been placed in the hospital mortuary, while those wounded were admitted to Kanwatia Hospital and other private medical facilities for treatment.
Several politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, have expressed their grief over the incident.
Deputy CM Kumari described the incident as “horrific”. In a post on the social media platform X, she said, "The news of the loss of life in a road accident near the Anaj Mandi (grain market) on the Jaipur-Sikar Road is deeply saddening. Following the incident, I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. I pray to God to grant a place for the departed soul at His feet and to provide the bereaved family with the strength to endure this immense grief. I also wish for the speedy recovery of those injured."
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