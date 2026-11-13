ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 3 Injured As Speeding Trailer Truck Rams Into Vehicles On Jaipur-Delhi Highway

Accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A speeding trailer truck smashed through five vehicles on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead and three others critically injured.

The accident took place behind the “Anaj Mandi” near Road No. 14 within the jurisdiction of the Murlipura police station.

The trailer truck, which was driving at high speed, lost control and collided with the vehicles, and in the incident the truck driver was among those injured. Following the accident, police personnel and local residents transported the injured to the hospital. Earlier, after the accident, personnel from the Murlipura police station rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The persons trapped inside the vehicles were extricated and rushed to the hospital, and two people succumbed to their injuries on the way. Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said that the speeding trailer truck was traveling from the direction of Daulatpura toll plaza toward Ajmer Road when the accident took place.