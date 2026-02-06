Fatal Collision Near Chhattisgarh CM House Claims Life Of Schoolboy, His Sister Critical
Civil Lines ACP Ramakant Sahu said that the brother and sister were travelling on an electric two-wheeler to Scholar School via Civil Lines
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Raipur: A tragic road accident which took place on Friday morning near the Chhattisgarh Club under the Civil Lines police station limits and close to the Chief Minister’s residence claimed the life of a school-going boy. In the incident that occurred around 7:45 am, the deceased's sister was also seriously injured.
Civil Lines ACP Ramakant Sahu said that the brother and sister were travelling on an electric two-wheeler to Scholar School via Civil Lines. As they were turning near the intersection, their vehicle was hit by a loader vehicle belonging to the police department. The collision was fatal and killed the boy on the spot. His sister sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
The ACP further said that the driver of the loader vehicle has been taken into custody and further legal action is underway. After completing the inquest proceedings, the deceased student’s body will be handed over to the family. Civil Lines police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.
The accident occurred near the Chhattisgarh Club, which is located close to the CM House. The two-wheeler was being ridden by school students who were siblings. The deceased has been identified as Ansh Aathwani, while his sister Namisa was admitted to hospital in an injured condition. Police said further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
