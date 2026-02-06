ETV Bharat / state

Fatal Collision Near Chhattisgarh CM House Claims Life Of Schoolboy, His Sister Critical

Raipur: A tragic road accident which took place on Friday morning near the Chhattisgarh Club under the Civil Lines police station limits and close to the Chief Minister’s residence claimed the life of a school-going boy. In the incident that occurred around 7:45 am, the deceased's sister was also seriously injured.

Civil Lines ACP Ramakant Sahu said that the brother and sister were travelling on an electric two-wheeler to Scholar School via Civil Lines. As they were turning near the intersection, their vehicle was hit by a loader vehicle belonging to the police department. The collision was fatal and killed the boy on the spot. His sister sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.