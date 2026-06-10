ETV Bharat / state

Fast-Tracked By Centre, Odisha Signals Surge Towards Growth: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Declaring that the erstwhile battleground for Left Wing Extremism, Odisha, today stands on a steady growth trajectory in the wake of several projects. Underpinning the defeat of Maoist terrorism, as well as robust central government funding, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state is the foremost beneficiary of the period of absolute transformation in the country.

Addressing media persons to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and one year of its third term, Majhi said that despite geopolitical instability, disruptions in global supply chains, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, India continued on its development path.

According to Majhi, Odisha has touched “new and historic heights of development” due to the combined efforts of the Centre and the state governments, highlighting the achievements of the ‘double-engine government’ model.

“Even during periods of global uncertainty, India’s growth story has remained intact. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country has emerged stronger economically, technologically and strategically,” the Chief Minister said.