Fast-Tracked By Centre, Odisha Signals Surge Towards Growth: CM Majhi
According to Majhi, Odisha has touched 'historic heights of development' due to the combined efforts of the Centre and the state governments, writes Minati Singha.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Declaring that the erstwhile battleground for Left Wing Extremism, Odisha, today stands on a steady growth trajectory in the wake of several projects. Underpinning the defeat of Maoist terrorism, as well as robust central government funding, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state is the foremost beneficiary of the period of absolute transformation in the country.
Addressing media persons to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and one year of its third term, Majhi said that despite geopolitical instability, disruptions in global supply chains, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, India continued on its development path.
According to Majhi, Odisha has touched “new and historic heights of development” due to the combined efforts of the Centre and the state governments, highlighting the achievements of the ‘double-engine government’ model.
“Even during periods of global uncertainty, India’s growth story has remained intact. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country has emerged stronger economically, technologically and strategically,” the Chief Minister said.
Claiming Odisha as a state with a robust law-and-order environment, Majhi said Left Wing Extremism had been largely brought under control. He said, 27 Maoist cadres had been neutralised and 72 had surrendered and joined the mainstream, while development initiatives were being implemented in hundreds of villages in formerly Maoist-affected regions.
Majhi also highlighted major achievements in railways, highways, ports, aviation, agriculture, tribal welfare, women’s empowerment, housing, drinking water, education, skill development and healthcare. The Chief Minister said Odisha had received record allocations for railway projects and national highways, while several major port, airport and industrial infrastructure projects were either underway or in the pipeline.
Emphasising the Centre’s development philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”, Majhi said the Modi government’s 12-year tenure represented an “Age of Absolute Transformation” that had empowered the poor, women, tribals and youth while enhancing India’s standing on the global stage.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal outlined the key achievements of both the Central and Odisha governments. He said the delivery of welfare programmes had witnessed unprecedented expansion and faster implementation since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014.
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