‘Fast-Track’ Recruitment Hits Reservation Wall, Stir Brews In Jammu And Kashmir
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : December 25, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Srinagar: The government’s plan of 'fast track' recruitment a year after Omar Abdullah took over has hit a wall in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the region grappling with the highest unemployment rate in the country, the recruitment drive has ignited resentment rather than relief.
The latest flashpoint is the advertisement from Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the recruitment board meant for filling non-gazetted posts, inviting applications for filling over 1800 constables in the Home Department. As many as 934 police constables are meant for the Jammu division and 881 in the Kashmir division, respectively.
For open merit aspirants, which comprises 70 per cent of the population in Jammu and Kashmir, the move has brought disappointment instead of allowing them to cheer over fresh opportunities to secure jobs. Zahid Ahmad has been preparing for job exams since 2024 after the elected government announced fast-track recruitment. He applied for the two posts, including one in the finance department and health department, this year and anticipates applying for the constable post as well. But he doubts clearing the examination, given the limited open merit quota in these posts against a huge applicants.
"The government should have amended the reservation before advertising posts to allow the largest open merit population more job opportunities," he told ETV Bharat.
Over the last two months, J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and SSRB opened over 3000 vacancies to fill the staff shortage in the government sector. But almost 70 per cent of these posts are reserved for quota aspirants, who form 30 per cent of the total population in the union territory.
One such example is JKPSC's direct recruitment of doctors as 'medical officers' to strengthen the healthcare facilities, as the health sector tops with 16,000 vacancies. Of the 480 vacancies of doctors in health and medical education, a mere 192 posts are meant for Open Merit (OM) while the rest 288 fall under reserved categories. This includes 38 posts for Scheduled Castes (SC), 48 each for Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)/ Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2), 48 for Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), 39 for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 48 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 19 for the ALC/IB category.
This 'disparity' between the OM and quota occurred since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to accommodate reserved groups in 2024. The National Conference government, following its poll promise in 2024 J&K Legislative Assembly has okayed a ministerial panel report for ‘rationalising’ the reservation policy on December 3.
The file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval, as the UT rules mandate Lok Bhawan approval for cabinet decisions.
"The file is pending with Raj Bhawan, and the aspirants should direct their anger against the LG. We are waiting for its clearance to speed up the recruitment process after rationalisation," said NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq.
While the government has maintained secrecy over granular details of the cabinet subcommittee report, unofficially, they have recommended increasing the seat and job share of open merit to 50 per cent. On the expected lines, the move has enraged the Residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) as the amendment has been done by deducting quota percentage for their segment.
"We are the second largest populous segment after Open Merit. We want OM's share in jobs should be increased by cutting shares from all categories," said a group of lecturers hailing from the RBA category.
Among them, a government college lecturer, Irfan Ahmad (name changed), sees regional discrimination behind the move. He said that RBA aspirants mostly fall in Kashmir and which is why they have not touched the Scheduled Tribe (1 and 2) categories, who are concentrated in the Jammu region.
At present, the pressure is mounting on the government as open merit aspirants plan to launch a protest against the delay in the reservation report from December 28.
Sahil Ahmad Parray, who is leading the Open Merit aspirants, said the protest is against the government's delay in the rationalisation of reservations.
"We have decided to protest in Srinagar on Sunday," he said. Initially, they had set December 20 as an ultimatum for unveiling the reservation policy. "But it got delayed due to the weather. Now we will assemble to push the government to bring clarity on it."
Preliminary plans suggest the protest has been planned on the lines of its previous march when OM aspirants marched to the Chief Minister's residence at Gupkar road in Srinagar last year. "But we might restrict the protest to a park around Gupkar this time and will stay there," Parray added.
It was learnt that Member of Parliament and senior National Conference leader Agha Ruhullah Mehdi has given his 'consent' to aspirants who met him a day ago, for being part of the protest. MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi urged the government to talk to students to apprise them of the measures and decisions taken to resolve the reservation issue.
“If that does not happen till Saturday, I will not leave our youth and students helpless. I will walk with them and sit with them on this coming Sunday at the same place as we did last year on 23rd December to make them heard," he posted on X.
“Now, we are working on logistics, as it might be a longer haul. We are deliberating on arrangements in the face of freezing temperatures and security concerns. Accordingly, we can seek permission from the concerned authorities,” an organiser added.