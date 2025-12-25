ETV Bharat / state

‘Fast-Track’ Recruitment Hits Reservation Wall, Stir Brews In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The government’s plan of 'fast track' recruitment a year after Omar Abdullah took over has hit a wall in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the region grappling with the highest unemployment rate in the country, the recruitment drive has ignited resentment rather than relief.

The latest flashpoint is the advertisement from Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the recruitment board meant for filling non-gazetted posts, inviting applications for filling over 1800 constables in the Home Department. As many as 934 police constables are meant for the Jammu division and 881 in the Kashmir division, respectively.

For open merit aspirants, which comprises 70 per cent of the population in Jammu and Kashmir, the move has brought disappointment instead of allowing them to cheer over fresh opportunities to secure jobs. Zahid Ahmad has been preparing for job exams since 2024 after the elected government announced fast-track recruitment. He applied for the two posts, including one in the finance department and health department, this year and anticipates applying for the constable post as well. But he doubts clearing the examination, given the limited open merit quota in these posts against a huge applicants.

"The government should have amended the reservation before advertising posts to allow the largest open merit population more job opportunities," he told ETV Bharat.

Over the last two months, J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and SSRB opened over 3000 vacancies to fill the staff shortage in the government sector. But almost 70 per cent of these posts are reserved for quota aspirants, who form 30 per cent of the total population in the union territory.

One such example is JKPSC's direct recruitment of doctors as 'medical officers' to strengthen the healthcare facilities, as the health sector tops with 16,000 vacancies. Of the 480 vacancies of doctors in health and medical education, a mere 192 posts are meant for Open Merit (OM) while the rest 288 fall under reserved categories. This includes 38 posts for Scheduled Castes (SC), 48 each for Scheduled Tribe-1 (ST-1)/ Scheduled Tribe-2 (ST-2), 48 for Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), 39 for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 48 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 19 for the ALC/IB category.

This 'disparity' between the OM and quota occurred since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to accommodate reserved groups in 2024. The National Conference government, following its poll promise in 2024 J&K Legislative Assembly has okayed a ministerial panel report for ‘rationalising’ the reservation policy on December 3.

The file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval, as the UT rules mandate Lok Bhawan approval for cabinet decisions.

"The file is pending with Raj Bhawan, and the aspirants should direct their anger against the LG. We are waiting for its clearance to speed up the recruitment process after rationalisation," said NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq.

While the government has maintained secrecy over granular details of the cabinet subcommittee report, unofficially, they have recommended increasing the seat and job share of open merit to 50 per cent. On the expected lines, the move has enraged the Residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) as the amendment has been done by deducting quota percentage for their segment.