Muzaffarnagar Murder Case: Man, Three Sons Awarded Death Sentence By UP Court
The court termed the crime as falling under the 'rarest of rare' category while awarding capital punishment
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST|
Updated : April 28, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday sentenced a father and his three sons to death in connection with the brutal murder of a man in 2019. The court termed the crime as falling under the 'rarest of rare' category while awarding capital punishment.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the judgment, convicting Mukesh and his sons - Pradeep, Sandeep, and Sonu - under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Alongside the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each on the convicts. The court directed that the total fine amount be handed over to the victim's mother, Rajbala, who is also the complainant in the case.
According to government advocate Rajeev Sharma, the incident dates back to September 17, 2019, in Khedi Sudiyan village under the Bhora Kalan police station limits. The victim, Shekhar, had reportedly visited the accused's residence to borrow ₹70,000. However, a dispute escalated into violence, during which the accused allegedly attacked him with bricks and sticks. Shekhar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.
Following the incident, the police registered a murder case against all four accused. During the course of the investigation, authorities gathered substantial evidence and filed a charge sheet in court. Based on witness testimonies and material evidence, the court found the accused guilty and awarded the maximum punishment prescribed under the law.
The verdict has sparked widespread discussion in the area regarding judicial action and accountability. Members of the victim’s family expressed satisfaction with the judgment, stating that justice had finally been served after years of legal proceedings.
Also read
- Three Sentenced To Death, One Gets 7 Years In 2019 Muzaffarnagar Lawyer Murder Case
- Wanted Criminal Amjad Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
- Uttar Pradesh: Live-in Couple Found Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide In Greater Noida