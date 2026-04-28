ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarnagar Murder Case: Man, Three Sons Awarded Death Sentence By UP Court

Muzaffarnagar: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday sentenced a father and his three sons to death in connection with the brutal murder of a man in 2019. The court termed the crime as falling under the 'rarest of rare' category while awarding capital punishment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the judgment, convicting Mukesh and his sons - Pradeep, Sandeep, and Sonu - under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Alongside the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each on the convicts. The court directed that the total fine amount be handed over to the victim's mother, Rajbala, who is also the complainant in the case.