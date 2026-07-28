ETV Bharat / state

'Farooq Abdullah Would Complain Against Me Before Sitaram Kesari For Raising HR Violations In Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that the chief minister Omar Abdullah wants normalization of the post-August 5 situation saying her statements were “compelling him to take a contrary stand”.

Addressing a press conference on the 27th foundation day of PDP, Mufti said that when she was in Congress in 1996-97 and would speak about human rights violations, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah would complain against her before Sitaram Kesari that she was speaking about human rights violations in Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1996 to 2002 and Sitaram Kesari, the late veteran Congress leader, was the president of Congress from 1996 to 1998.

“Farooq Sahab would show newspaper reports to Sitaram Kesari, telling him that ‘your CLP leader is making anti-national statements’. Same work is being done by Omar (Abdullah) Sahab, other parties, B team and C team, who say they want to normalise the situation here, but Mehbooba Mufti and her party are making statements which compels us to give statements,” she said.