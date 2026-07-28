'Farooq Abdullah Would Complain Against Me Before Sitaram Kesari For Raising HR Violations In Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti
Clarifying over her 'banta hai' remarks at Jantar Mantar, the PDP chief accused CM Omar Abdullah of defending 'security forces' attrocities' as then Foreign Minister.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that the chief minister Omar Abdullah wants normalization of the post-August 5 situation saying her statements were “compelling him to take a contrary stand”.
Addressing a press conference on the 27th foundation day of PDP, Mufti said that when she was in Congress in 1996-97 and would speak about human rights violations, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah would complain against her before Sitaram Kesari that she was speaking about human rights violations in Kashmir.
Farooq Abdullah was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1996 to 2002 and Sitaram Kesari, the late veteran Congress leader, was the president of Congress from 1996 to 1998.
“Farooq Sahab would show newspaper reports to Sitaram Kesari, telling him that ‘your CLP leader is making anti-national statements’. Same work is being done by Omar (Abdullah) Sahab, other parties, B team and C team, who say they want to normalise the situation here, but Mehbooba Mufti and her party are making statements which compels us to give statements,” she said.
VIDEO | Srinagar: “I apologise if my remarks on violence against protesters in Kashmir have hurt anyone”, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) on the controversy over her remarks at Jantar Mantar which was seen as defending past crackdowns on demonstrators in Kashmir.… pic.twitter.com/NAnhuG3Uv9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026
Mufti was clarifying over her ‘banta hai’ remarks at Jantar Mantar where she justified violence in Kashmir. The former J&K CM faced backlash from opposition parties and social media users in Kashmir over the controversial remarks.
Hitting out at her political rivals, the PDP chief said that they wanted to “dent my credibility” which she has “gained among people” from going to the nook and cranny of Kashmir after 1996 to highlight “human rights violations by security forces, task force were increasing and bodies of people were strewn in streets and roads”.
“When Farooq Abdullah had 60 legislators after 1996, he directed the security forces, Ikhwan (counter insurgency forces) ‘go, and get them’. At that time people were killed on the suspicion of OGW (over ground workers), Jamaat-I-Islami and their bodies would be recovered after days or not recovered at all. Farooq sb used to withdraw my PSO (personal security Officer) and vehicle,” Mufti said.
She said that Omar Abdullah, then Foreign Minister in the BJP government would “defend the atrocities of security forces, task forces, use of POTA in the name of terrorism”.
Hitting out at NC for amassing properties and luxury, Mufti said that she did not get any property in politics. “Neither did I get any property in Tangmarg, Gupkar road, London and luxury vehicles. NC is presenting it (my Jantar Mantar remark) as if I have signed on the hanging of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat, jaise kashmiri ko goli maro mei ne kaha tha (As if I had said that hit Kashmiris with bullets),” she said.
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