ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Visits Iranian Embassy In New Delhi To Offer Condolence On Khamenei's Assassination

The former J&K CM was accompanied by NC MPs Chowdry Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi and Sajad Kichloo.

Farooq Abdullah Visits Iranian Embassy In New Delhi To Offer Condolence On Khamenei's Assassination
Farooq Abdullah Visits Iranian Embassy In New Delhi To Offer Condolence On Khamenei's Assassination (Special Arrangement)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and ruling party, National Conference, president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on the assassination Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's religious and supreme leader.

Khamenei was assassinated on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli strike, which also left the country's Defence Minister and Army chief among others dead.

In a press statement, the ruling party said that Farooq conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to Iran.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that Dr Farooq was accompanied by Members of Parliament from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference ,Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi.

He said the delegation also met the Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

The condolence visit of Farooq happened a day after the Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and three NC MPs visited the Iranian embassy.

These visits happened in the backdrop of protests in Kashmir over the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli and US attack on February 28.

Kashmir valley witnessed protests and shutdown for a week after Khomeini's assassination. The government clamped down the Valley by imposing curbs and shut down 4G and 5G data and pre-paid services for five days.

The government also closed down educational institutions for a week and ordered their opening on Monday (March 9).

Read More:

  1. J&K Leaders Visit Iran Embassy In Delhi, Condemn Killing Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  2. Educational Institutions Set To Reopen In Kashmir On Monday After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing

TAGGED:

FAROOQ ABDULLAH
KASHMIR
IRAN
IRAN ISRAEL
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.