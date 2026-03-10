ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Visits Iranian Embassy In New Delhi To Offer Condolence On Khamenei's Assassination

Farooq Abdullah Visits Iranian Embassy In New Delhi To Offer Condolence On Khamenei's Assassination ( Special Arrangement )

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and ruling party, National Conference, president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on the assassination Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's religious and supreme leader.

Khamenei was assassinated on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli strike, which also left the country's Defence Minister and Army chief among others dead.

In a press statement, the ruling party said that Farooq conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to Iran.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that Dr Farooq was accompanied by Members of Parliament from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference ,Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi.