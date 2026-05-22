ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Snaps At BJP Over 'Missing' Poster Targeting Jammu Kashmir CM

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that they are not answerable to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the face of a poster campaign launched by the saffron party seeking the whereabouts of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“BJP has nothing better to offer. They have their own campaigns. They don’t know what they are doing,” Abdullah said.

The BJP had circulated a poster titled ‘Missing’ seeking the whereabouts of the chief minister. The poster showed the photo of Abdullah and his last post on X on May 11.

“Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Missing for the last 10 days…. If you have any information, please contact me immediately,” it announced.

Abdullah flew out of the country last week to meet his family in the United Kingdom and is expected to return to Srinagar on Sunday, according to party insiders.

Speaking on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charging the government with following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer model in the union territory, Farooq denied the government’s involvement in the demolition of Gujjar settlements in Jammu.

“They (PDP) laid the path for it (the Yogi model). They (PDP) finished 3750, 35A. They are responsible for the destruction of our state. Now, they are making noise here,” he said. “Unfortunately, they are not ashamed. PDP led us toward destruction and is now beating its chest. They (PDP) brought misery to the people here.”