Farooq Abdullah Snaps At BJP Over 'Missing' Poster Targeting Jammu Kashmir CM
Farooq Abdullah dismisses BJP’s poster campaign, defends coalition with Congress, condemns Gujjar demolitions, and calls for accountability amid ongoing political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that they are not answerable to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the face of a poster campaign launched by the saffron party seeking the whereabouts of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
“BJP has nothing better to offer. They have their own campaigns. They don’t know what they are doing,” Abdullah said.
The BJP had circulated a poster titled ‘Missing’ seeking the whereabouts of the chief minister. The poster showed the photo of Abdullah and his last post on X on May 11.
“Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Missing for the last 10 days…. If you have any information, please contact me immediately,” it announced.
Abdullah flew out of the country last week to meet his family in the United Kingdom and is expected to return to Srinagar on Sunday, according to party insiders.
Speaking on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charging the government with following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer model in the union territory, Farooq denied the government’s involvement in the demolition of Gujjar settlements in Jammu.
“They (PDP) laid the path for it (the Yogi model). They (PDP) finished 3750, 35A. They are responsible for the destruction of our state. Now, they are making noise here,” he said. “Unfortunately, they are not ashamed. PDP led us toward destruction and is now beating its chest. They (PDP) brought misery to the people here.”
The NC president said that the government has started an inquiry into the demolition carried out in Sidhra, where about 32 homes belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwals were demolished by the district administration and forest officials.
He called the Gujjar community patriots who defended borders during the war with Pakistan.
But demolitions against Gujjars were not carried out in Sidhra alone but in several other places in Jammu, Farooq added.
The former three-time chief minister denied the rumours of fissures in their coalition partner with Congress, saying, 'Nothing is going to happen to our alliance.'
Member of Parliament and prominent Gujjar leader Mian Altaf demanded punishment for those responsible for the demolition. “They (Gujjars) had been living there for the last 50 years. This is oppression and injustice against innocent people,” he said.
He said no prior notice was served to them and violated the Supreme Court's order of running bulldozers on properties. “The people are deeply upset and are demanding compensation for the damages," Mian said.
Also Read