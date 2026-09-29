ETV Bharat / state

26 Years On, Farooq Abdullah Takes Centerstage Again In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over Autonomy Resolution

Srinagar: The statehood resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has not only revived debate around Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy resolution, but it has again catapulted National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, to the center stage.

The 2000 autonomy resolution was passed by the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly when Farooq Abdullah was leader of the House . However, New Delhi binned the resolution seeking reinstatement of the 1953 position that restricted the Centre’s powers only over defence, communication, currency and foreign affairs in the region.

At the center of fresh debate again is three-time J&K chief minister Farooq, who showed up in the legislative assembly on Tuesday to set the facts straight.

“I have direction from the high command, Farooq Abdullah, to correct records in the assembly. Farooq Abdullah was leader of the House, and BJP’s Lala Shiv Charan Gupta did not vote in favour of the resolution but walked out,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reading from a paper to correct his own party’s legislators.

​It was in reference to NC legislators, including minister Sakeena Itoo, naming BJP members including Shiv Charan Gupta (father of BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta) and Congress MLA late Madan Lal Sharma (brother of BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma) for supporting the autonomy resolution.

​Subsequently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered the expunging of the remarks from the assembly records. ​The assembly records on autonomy debates show that all the BJP members alongside Congress, J&K Panthers Party, Janata Dal and Awami League, opposed and staged a walkout from the House when the resolution was passed by the House on June 26, 2000.