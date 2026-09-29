26 Years On, Farooq Abdullah Takes Centerstage Again In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over Autonomy Resolution
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah corrected party legislators over the support on autonomy resolution by BJP and Congress leaders.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Srinagar: The statehood resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has not only revived debate around Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy resolution, but it has again catapulted National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, to the center stage.
The 2000 autonomy resolution was passed by the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly when Farooq Abdullah was leader of the House . However, New Delhi binned the resolution seeking reinstatement of the 1953 position that restricted the Centre’s powers only over defence, communication, currency and foreign affairs in the region.
At the center of fresh debate again is three-time J&K chief minister Farooq, who showed up in the legislative assembly on Tuesday to set the facts straight.
“I have direction from the high command, Farooq Abdullah, to correct records in the assembly. Farooq Abdullah was leader of the House, and BJP’s Lala Shiv Charan Gupta did not vote in favour of the resolution but walked out,” said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reading from a paper to correct his own party’s legislators.
It was in reference to NC legislators, including minister Sakeena Itoo, naming BJP members including Shiv Charan Gupta (father of BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta) and Congress MLA late Madan Lal Sharma (brother of BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma) for supporting the autonomy resolution.
Subsequently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered the expunging of the remarks from the assembly records. The assembly records on autonomy debates show that all the BJP members alongside Congress, J&K Panthers Party, Janata Dal and Awami League, opposed and staged a walkout from the House when the resolution was passed by the House on June 26, 2000.
The resolution came after the state autonomy committee was set up by the then Farooq Abdullah-led government to restore the pre-1953 position within the constitutional framework of the Instrument of Accession, the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1950, and the 1952 Delhi Agreement.
Opposing the resolution moved by the then Chief Minister Farooq, however, the veteran four-time BJP MLA Gupta had argued, "The quantum of autonomy granted to us so far is sufficient.”
The resolution was binned by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee -led government in July 2000. Twenty-six years later, Charan Gupta’s son and BJP MLA Pawan Gupta expressed satisfaction at Farooq’s intervention to correct facts in the assembly records.
However, he has taken umbrage at the NC legislators naming his father and submitted a breach of privilege motion against NC's Itoo and MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo) for claiming his father supported autonomy in the House.
For BJP’s Sham Lal, the moment shows Farooq’s “magnanimity, ethics and values.” He said that his brother, the late veteran Congressman from Jammu, Madan Lal, was not a member of the House in 2000 and his name was unnecessarily dragged into the issue. Interestingly, his nephew Satish Sharma, who is also a minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government, remained mum.
National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul, who was among the legislators who supported the autonomy resolution, concurred with BJP legislators. He said the erstwhile legislative assembly, comprising both the legislative assembly and legislative council, passed the resolution amid protests and walkout from both BJP and Congress.
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