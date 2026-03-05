ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Flays US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Katra/Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday slammed the US-Israel strikes on Iran, and said no country has the right to impose its control over another nation.

The National Conference president also said that it was the responsibility of the Union government to present its position on the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Iran is an independent country. America attacked it; that is wrong. It is wrong to invade any other country. No country has the right to impose its control over another nation. They have done it with Venezuela too. It is unfortunate,” he told reporters here.