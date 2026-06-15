ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Who Surrendered Land For Noida Airport Complain About 'Unfulfilled Promises'

On the occasion, local MLA Dhirendra Singh accompanied the farmers aboard a government sponsored flight to Lucknow where they met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While the farmers appreciated the initiative, some expressed dissatisfaction over unfulfilled promises.

The inaugural flight IndiGo flight 6E-2278 carrying passengers from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport landed at the Noida airport today. The flight was scheduled to continue on its journey to Bengaluru and was scheduled to land in the city at 11:05 AM.

New Delhi/Noida: As commercial flights began at the Jewar International Airport in Noida on Monday, local farmers who had surrendered their land for the project complained about unfulfilled promises over jobs and rehabilitation.

Mahipal Singh, a farmer, stated, "We will ask the Chief Minister to fulfill the promises he made. We are unhappy that our children remain unemployed. The 'Resettlement and Rehabilitation' (R&R) colony established for us lacks proper facilities. Furthermore, elderly people like us should be provided with a pension. We raised this issue with the local MLA, but he did not heed our concerns. These are some of the demands that need to be met."

Children yet to get jobs

Another farmer, Dharamveer Singh said that he gave up 20 bighas of land for the airport alleging that the compensation amount was inadequate.

“A job was also promised at the time, but nothing has materialized so far. I intend to ask whether or not jobs will be provided to our children," he said.

A first-of-its-kind event

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Rupam said that passengers from various locations—including Agra, Noida, Delhi, and Hapur—boarded the flight adding their faces “beamed with happiness”. This marked the first time that local farmers who had surrendered their land for the international airport were given the opportunity to fly on a commercial flight.