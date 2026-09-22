ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Protest In Haryana’s Kurukshetra To Seek Procurement Of Paddy By Govt

Kurukshetra: Farmers took out a protest march in Kurukshetra on Tuesday seeking that the government should start the procurement of paddy without delay.

Farmers blocked the road leading from Ambala to Delhi on National Highway 44. Police lathi-charged the protesters and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The protest lead to traffic jams on the highway and it was only after the police intervention that the road was opened for traffic.

The farmers had warned that if the purchase of paddy did not start by September 20, they would block the road in Shahabad on September 22. A large number of protesters gathered in Shahabad in the early morning. Earlier the administration had invited farmers for talks, but the discussions remained fruitless.

Farmer leader Gurnam Chadhuni said, "Farmers demonstrated peacefully and the government was given an ultimatum earlier about procurement of paddy. We were lathicharged, tear gas shells were fired and even water cannons were used against us. Until our demands are fulfilled, we will sit in protest on the road from Shahabad to Yamunanagar."