ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Stage Protests Outside All DC Offices In Punjab To Press For Their Demands

Ludhiana: The Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan is staging a one-day dharna outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in all districts of the state to press for their demands on Monday.

Farmers started arriving with their tractor trolleys since Sunday evening. The farmers' leaders said that they will prepare 'langar'(community kitchen) outside the DC offices until the government agrees to their demands.

What are the farmers' demands?

Farmer leaders said that their fight was against both the central and state governments. They said that on the hand, the central government had not yet cancelled the India-US trade deal, and on the other hand, the Punjab government had not paid the compensation for the crops damaged during the floods last year.