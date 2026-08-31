Farmers Stage Protests Outside All DC Offices In Punjab To Press For Their Demands
The farmers are demanding procurement of five crops Basmati, maize, potato, mustard and cotton above MSP.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan is staging a one-day dharna outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in all districts of the state to press for their demands on Monday.
Farmers started arriving with their tractor trolleys since Sunday evening. The farmers' leaders said that they will prepare 'langar'(community kitchen) outside the DC offices until the government agrees to their demands.
What are the farmers' demands?
Farmer leaders said that their fight was against both the central and state governments. They said that on the hand, the central government had not yet cancelled the India-US trade deal, and on the other hand, the Punjab government had not paid the compensation for the crops damaged during the floods last year.
The farmers have demanded procurement of five crops—Basmati, maize, potato, mustard and cotton by the government above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They also demand cancellation of the India-US trade deal, Punjab’s land pooling policy, ownership rights to tenant farmers, financial relief and jobs for families of suicide victims due to agricultural debts, loan waiver for farmers and labourers, cancellation of all police cases and stubble-burning FIRs registered against farmers.
The farmers have also demanded cancellation of the Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Bill, Labour Code, and the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the Punjab government used to say that it would procure 23 crops at the mandis.
“So, we demanded procurement of five crops. You had also mentioned this in your election manifesto , basmati, maize, potato, mustard and cotton," he said.
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