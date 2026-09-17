Farmers Squat On Rail Tracks At Four Places To Press Punjab Govt To Accept Demands
Among the demands, farmers want withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and workers who participated in previous agitations.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Ferozepur: Farmers squatted on rail tracks at four places on Thursday to pressure the Punjab government to hold talks with them and resolve their 12 demands, including a loan waiver and procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard, and potatoes at minimum support prices.
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which is leading the protest, said farmers sat on rail tracks in Mallanwala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Moga.
The KMM said they started the protest after issuing the state government an ultimatum on Wednesday to meet their demands by 12 noon on September 17. The organisation said if the state did not accept their demands, they planned to squat on the railway tracks. Among the demands, farmers want withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and workers who participated in previous agitations.
On August 31, the farmers protested outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across Punjab and submitted a memorandum to the state government listing its demands. Also, they staged 'dharnas' outside the residences and offices of several Cabinet ministers in the state.
In Ferozepur, KMM leader Inderjit Singh Bath said despite peaceful demonstrations, the government failed to take effective steps on issues concerning farmers and workers.
Farmers' 12-point charter includes a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm workers, along with adequate compensation and government jobs for families of farmers and workers who died by suicide. They demanded an effective policy to tackle floods, groundwater depletion, and air and water pollution, as well as the distribution of river waters according to the riparian principle.
The protesters sought resolutions in the Punjab Assembly opposing the Seed Act, 2025; the Cooperative Act, 2026; the VB-G RAM G Act; and the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025. They demanded an immediate halt to installing prepaid electricity metres in Punjab.
Other demands include a Punjab Assembly resolution against the proposed India-US trade agreement, return of vehicles and other belongings allegedly seized or taken away from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, and ownership rights for all categories of farmers and workers cultivating land.
They sought withdrawal of cases registered by police and railway authorities during farmers and workers' agitations, including cases related to stubble burning, besides compensation and government jobs for families of those who died during the protests. The protesters demanded withdrawal of the land pooling policy and an end to forcible acquisition of farmers' land for Bharatmala projects.
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