Farmers Sell Potatoes For Rs Eight Per Kg On Kolkata Street In Protest, Demand Fair Prices
Held under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the protestors also demanded agricultural loan waivers and an end to the black marketing of fertilisers.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged a day-long sit-in and protest on the Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata, raising multiple demands including fair prices for potatoes, agricultural loan waivers, and an end to the black marketing of fertilisers.
The sit-in was held from 10 am to 6 pm, with a public meeting organised at 2 pm. A key highlight of this protest was the sale of potatoes at low prices from open sacks right on the street. Farmers from various districts of the state participated in the event and sold sackfuls of potatoes at just Rs eight per kg as a symbolic protest.
Farmers said the market price of potatoes is so low compared to production costs that many are facing financial losses. The organisation claimed that this symbolic potato sale was arranged to bring the reality of the farmers' plight to the public attention.
"We are compelled to sell a sack of potatoes for just Rs 150. When the costs of production, storage, sorting, and transportation are factored in, the farmer is left with no profit at all," Mahadev Das, a farmer from Hooghly's Tarakeswar, said.
He claimed that cultivating potatoes on a bigha of land costs approximately Rs 30,000, and farmers would see some profit if they could sell a sack of potatoes for around Rs 500.
He also mentioned that 20 sacks of potatoes had been brought from Hooghly to the protest site, claiming that the entire stock had been sold.
He alleged that despite repeatedly making demands to the administration, submitting deputations, and even protesting by dumping potatoes on the street, no permanent solution to the problem has been found.
Rafiqul Sheikh, a farmer from Murarai in Birbhum, alleged that farmers are being denied fair prices not only for potatoes but also for various other crops, including paddy. He also points out that cultivation costs have risen significantly over the past few years.
At the same time, Sheikh vented out his grievances regarding the revision of voter lists, as well as the prices of labour, electricity, cooking gas, and essential commodities.
SKM convener Amal Haldar said a massive quantity of potatoes is kept at the 510 cold storage facilities across the state. According to the organization's data, approximately 6.5 crore sacks of potatoes had been released from cold storage by August 30, and there are still about 9.96 crore 778 sacks of potatoes in storage.
The organisation claimed that this volume of stored potatoes has further heightened farmers' concerns. If demand in the market fails to rise, problems could arise in the future for the potatoes in cold storage. The SKM has demanded that the government directly procure potatoes to address the crisis faced by farmers.
Kartik Pal, another convener of the organisation, said if farmers do not receive a price close to their production costs, the government must intervene and purchase the potatoes. A demand has also been raised for compensation if procurement proves unfeasible.
The protesters have demanded that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce — including paddy and jute, alongside potatoes — be fixed at 1.5 times the production cost. Specifically for potatoes, the organisation has demanded a minimum price of Rs 1,200 per quintal.
Calls have also been made for a one-time waiver of agricultural loans, as well as debt waivers for rural working-class people. Additionally, increasing the supply of fertilisers and curbing black-marketing also feature in the list.
Furthermore, demands have been made to reinstate the MGNREGA scheme, ensuring 200 days of work annually and a daily wage of Rs 700.
The SKM has also called for measures to curb the rising prices of rice, flour, pulses, sugar, mustard oil, and onions.
In addition to agricultural demands, the sit-in protest also voiced opposition regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. The SKM insists that the names of all valid voters excluded during the SIR process must be reinstated in the voter list.
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