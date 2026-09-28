ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Sell Potatoes For Rs Eight Per Kg On Kolkata Street In Protest, Demand Fair Prices

Kolkata: The West Bengal chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged a day-long sit-in and protest on the Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata, raising multiple demands including fair prices for potatoes, agricultural loan waivers, and an end to the black marketing of fertilisers.

The sit-in was held from 10 am to 6 pm, with a public meeting organised at 2 pm. A key highlight of this protest was the sale of potatoes at low prices from open sacks right on the street. Farmers from various districts of the state participated in the event and sold sackfuls of potatoes at just Rs eight per kg as a symbolic protest.

Farmers said the market price of potatoes is so low compared to production costs that many are facing financial losses. The organisation claimed that this symbolic potato sale was arranged to bring the reality of the farmers' plight to the public attention.

"We are compelled to sell a sack of potatoes for just Rs 150. When the costs of production, storage, sorting, and transportation are factored in, the farmer is left with no profit at all," Mahadev Das, a farmer from Hooghly's Tarakeswar, said.

He claimed that cultivating potatoes on a bigha of land costs approximately Rs 30,000, and farmers would see some profit if they could sell a sack of potatoes for around Rs 500.

He also mentioned that 20 sacks of potatoes had been brought from Hooghly to the protest site, claiming that the entire stock had been sold.

He alleged that despite repeatedly making demands to the administration, submitting deputations, and even protesting by dumping potatoes on the street, no permanent solution to the problem has been found.

Rafiqul Sheikh, a farmer from Murarai in Birbhum, alleged that farmers are being denied fair prices not only for potatoes but also for various other crops, including paddy. He also points out that cultivation costs have risen significantly over the past few years.

At the same time, Sheikh vented out his grievances regarding the revision of voter lists, as well as the prices of labour, electricity, cooking gas, and essential commodities.