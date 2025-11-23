ETV Bharat / state

Farmers See Red As Pomegranate Thieves Plunder Orchards In Maharashtra

Pune/Mumbai: For Altaf Mulla, the three tonnes of Bhagwa pomegranates stolen from his farm in Maharashtra's Solapur in July wasn't just a loss of crop; it was the loss of savings and efforts taken by his family to cultivate the prized fruit while he was recovering from a kidney ailment.

Farmers in Shirur of Pune district and Sangola of Solapur have reported thefts worth lakhs of this precious fruit, which is now proving to be a target for thieves. The reddish orange fruit of thin rind with many chambers encasing ruby coloured arils fetches Rs 100 per kg.

High-volume thefts have hit farmers in the pomegranate belt of Maharashtra, which includes Solapur, Nashik, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Satara. In Sangola, the 39-year-old Mulla said that he woke up to a rude shock one July morning after discovering market-ready pomegranates worth Rs 4 lakh missing from his orchard.

Talking to PTI, he recalled that the three tonnes of Bhagwa variety pomegranates, which were ready for harvest, were swiftly plucked and stolen from his property.

“The incident has dealt a severe blow, as the entire crop, worth around Rs 4 lakh, was market-ready. My wife and children cultivated it during difficult times while I was undergoing surgery for a kidney stone,” he said. Shahaji Walunj, a farmer from Shindodi village in Shirur tehsil, has a similar story to tell.

“I had cultivated pomegranates on 2.5 acres. The yield was ready for harvest and was to be sold to a trader in the market for Rs 100 per kg. But on the morning of July 2, I found that around 4,500 kg of pomegranates, worth Rs 4.5 lakh, had been stolen from the trees by unidentified persons,” Walunj said.