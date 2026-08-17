Farmers Hold ‘Vehicle Jathas’ To Reach Out To Public Representatives Over FTAs, MSP
Their demands include scrapping the proposed India-US trade deal and pressing for a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi/Sangrur: Although farmers spent the first night of their protest by spreading mats on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway after being stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanauri border on Sunday, they have decided to reach out to their elected representatives from August 17 to 25, organising 'Vehicle Jathas' to reach Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly in their constituencies and submit memorandums seeking their intervention on a range of long-pending demands.
Their demands include scrapping the proposed India-US trade deal and pressing for a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP).
Farmer representatives from villages across the constituencies will urge MPs and MLAs to take up their issues with the Prime Minister and respective Chief Ministers, pressing for concrete action on seven principal demands as well as pressing local concerns.
Senior farmer leader Ashish Mittal told ETV Bharat, “Farmers are submitting memorandums to their area representatives, but it is important to see how the government responds to them. We have been reviewing the situation to decide our further course of action.”
The mobilisation is aimed at establishing a direct link between farmers and their elected representatives, with farmers seeking commitments from MPs and MLAs to raise their concerns at the appropriate forums.
Khanauri Protest
On Monday morning, the farmers were seen resting on the road itself. Generally, when farmers go on a protest or a morcha for a long time, they take tractor-trolleys with them. These trolleys have arrangements for sleeping, eating, drinking and daily necessities. Due to this, despite staying on the morcha for a long time, the farmers continue to get basic facilities. But this time, the farmers who reached Khanauri did not have any prior plan to set up a morcha. The farmers had reached Khanauri in cars instead of their tractor-trolleys with the intention of leaving for Delhi. Due to this, they did not have proper arrangements for staying overnight, which are usually made in trolleys. While trying to go towards Delhi, the farmers had to stop at the Khanauri border after being stopped by the Haryana Police.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has also made it clear that the morcha at Khanauri will continue until the central government talks to any senior minister or official regarding the demands related to agriculture or until a concrete solution is found to the demands of the farmers.
According to Dallewal's announcement, the farmers' permanent morcha will continue at Khanauri, and the farmers have been told not to return home. Due to this, the number of farmers and arrangements at the Khanauri border are likely to increase in the coming days.
Now all eyes are on the next talks between the central government and the farmer leaders. If no solution is found through talks, the leaders have said that the farmers' protest at the Khanauri border will continue.
What Farmer Leaders Say
“Punjab farmers have decided to hold a mass protest on September 1 regarding their demands. We have submitted our demands to public representatives,” Jagmohan Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab, told ETV Bharat.
“Small groups of farmers met MPs and MLAs regarding their demands. They assured us to take up our demands with the ministers concerned to resolve them,” Joginder Singh, farmer leader of Sangrur, said.
“Farmers are not only submitting their memorandums but providing suggestions as well. We are hopeful the government will take it seriously,” P Krishan Prasad, a member of the Coordination Committee of SKM, said.
Issues Concerning Farmers
Farmers have been demanding increasing the share of the Divisible Pool to states to 50 per cent instead of the current 31 per cent (including cess and surcharge) for modernisation of agriculture, developing agro-industries and enacting law for MSP and minimum wage.
They demand that the Centre should fulfil its promises despite the written assurance dated December 9, 2021, to the SKM following the farmers' struggle of 2020-21.
The seven principal demands comprise repealing all the Free Trade Agreements, enactment of a law for MSP@C2+50% with guaranteed procurement, loan waiver and Rs 25 lakh as compensation to families of peasant suicide victims, no privatisation of electricity and prepaid smart meters, insurance in public sector for crops and livestock, Rs 10,000 as monthly pension, repealing of four Labour Codes, and restoration of MGNREGA.
The farmers say tax on the super-rich and corporate tax should be increased to end growing acute inequality; distribution of resources to the working people should be ensured for universalisation of the right to employment, education, health, housing, drinking water, and pension for all citizens.
The farmers say that if the government continues to neglect these pressing demands, they will restart country-wide continuous mass struggles from November 26, 2026, until all demands are met.
Memorandum To People’s Representatives
First of all, farmers expressed anger over the non-implementation of the written assurance by the Union Government in December 2021 on MSP, loan waiver, electricity privatisation and withdrawal of cases against farmers in the wake of the farmers' struggle at Delhi borders. SKM has been on the struggle path to achieve the core demands of legally guaranteed MSP@C2+50 per cent with procurement for all crops, comprehensive loan waiver to end rural indebtedness and resultant widespread suicides of the peasants and daily workers and to stop the privatisation of electricity.
The Central government accelerated power privatisation through the Electricity Amendment Bill and smart meters and introduced a Seed Bill. It has implemented the most regressive anti-worker four Labour Codes that literally enslave workers to the capitalist order and repealed the historic MGNREG Act of 2005. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) MMDR Bill 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation -NCDC Bill 2026 adopted in the Monsoon session of Parliament are the latest examples of attacks on the federal rights of the states, the farmers said.
On top of all this, the government imposed Foreign Trade Agreements. The FTAs are the blueprint for the economic colonisation of India. Regarding agriculture, FTAs will import cheap crops and agri-products, further eroding agricultural viability, capturing food processing markets and changing cropping patterns to damage food self-reliance. The FTAs are also a grave assault on lakhs of small and medium enterprises, the farmers said.
Instead of the C2+50% formula recommended in 2006 by M S Swaminathan, the chairman of the National Farmers Commission, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and the Union Cabinet imposed the A2+FL+50% formula, which is around 30 per cent less. One study has estimated that between 2016 and 2025, farmers lost Rs 27 lakh crore out of 20 major crops. The MSP for paddy, the most important Kharif crop, for 2026-27 has been fixed at Rs 2,441 per quintal, whereas the C2+50% price should be Rs 3243 per quintal — a loss of Rs 802 per quintal for farmers. The APMC markets used to procure below 11 per cent of the production. This means around 90 per cent of the paddy used to be sold at the average rate of Rs 1,850 per quintal. As per estimates, the national loss for paddy farmers in the 2026-27 season is Rs 3,07,597 crore, they said.
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