ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Hold ‘Vehicle Jathas’ To Reach Out To Public Representatives Over FTAs, MSP

New Delhi/Sangrur: Although farmers spent the first night of their protest by spreading mats on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway after being stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanauri border on Sunday, they have decided to reach out to their elected representatives from August 17 to 25, organising 'Vehicle Jathas' to reach Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly in their constituencies and submit memorandums seeking their intervention on a range of long-pending demands.

Their demands include scrapping the proposed India-US trade deal and pressing for a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmer representatives from villages across the constituencies will urge MPs and MLAs to take up their issues with the Prime Minister and respective Chief Ministers, pressing for concrete action on seven principal demands as well as pressing local concerns.

Senior farmer leader Ashish Mittal told ETV Bharat, “Farmers are submitting memorandums to their area representatives, but it is important to see how the government responds to them. We have been reviewing the situation to decide our further course of action.”

The mobilisation is aimed at establishing a direct link between farmers and their elected representatives, with farmers seeking commitments from MPs and MLAs to raise their concerns at the appropriate forums.

Khanauri Protest

On Monday morning, the farmers were seen resting on the road itself. Generally, when farmers go on a protest or a morcha for a long time, they take tractor-trolleys with them. These trolleys have arrangements for sleeping, eating, drinking and daily necessities. Due to this, despite staying on the morcha for a long time, the farmers continue to get basic facilities. But this time, the farmers who reached Khanauri did not have any prior plan to set up a morcha. The farmers had reached Khanauri in cars instead of their tractor-trolleys with the intention of leaving for Delhi. Due to this, they did not have proper arrangements for staying overnight, which are usually made in trolleys. While trying to go towards Delhi, the farmers had to stop at the Khanauri border after being stopped by the Haryana Police.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has also made it clear that the morcha at Khanauri will continue until the central government talks to any senior minister or official regarding the demands related to agriculture or until a concrete solution is found to the demands of the farmers.

According to Dallewal's announcement, the farmers' permanent morcha will continue at Khanauri, and the farmers have been told not to return home. Due to this, the number of farmers and arrangements at the Khanauri border are likely to increase in the coming days.

Now all eyes are on the next talks between the central government and the farmer leaders. If no solution is found through talks, the leaders have said that the farmers' protest at the Khanauri border will continue.

What Farmer Leaders Say

“Punjab farmers have decided to hold a mass protest on September 1 regarding their demands. We have submitted our demands to public representatives,” Jagmohan Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab, told ETV Bharat.

“Small groups of farmers met MPs and MLAs regarding their demands. They assured us to take up our demands with the ministers concerned to resolve them,” Joginder Singh, farmer leader of Sangrur, said.