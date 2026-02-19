ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Protest Resuming Of Safari In Nagarahole And Bandipura Tiger Reserves In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Farmers have opposed the Karnataka Government's decision to resume safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves. The safari in both parks resumed on Thursday after a three-month gap. Farmers belonging to the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association staged a protest on Thursday in front of the Forest Department office in Mysuru, demanding a complete stoppage of safaris in the tiger reserves.

"We will not allow safaris to resume in Nagarahole and Bandipura tiger reserves because several farmers have lost lives in tiger attacks. If the decision is not withdrawn, we will intensify our fight in the coming days," said a farmer.

The safari was stopped from November 7, 2025, following a series of tiger attacks and rising incidents of human-animal conflict along the forest fringes. This had led to protests by nearby villagers and farmers seeking a ban on safaris and other tourist activities in national parks.

Announcing the decision to resume safaris at the state's two prominent tiger reserves, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Wednesday that the decision followed recommendations from a technical committee that studied safety and eco-tourism carrying capacity.

The decision was also influenced by the demand by nearby villagers and resort owners who claimed the ban on safari hit their livelihood.