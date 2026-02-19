Farmers Protest Resuming Of Safari In Nagarahole And Bandipura Tiger Reserves In Karnataka
The Karnataka Government stopped safaris in November, 2025 following increasing instances of man-animal conflicts particularly tiger attacks.
Bengaluru: Farmers have opposed the Karnataka Government's decision to resume safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves. The safari in both parks resumed on Thursday after a three-month gap. Farmers belonging to the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association staged a protest on Thursday in front of the Forest Department office in Mysuru, demanding a complete stoppage of safaris in the tiger reserves.
"We will not allow safaris to resume in Nagarahole and Bandipura tiger reserves because several farmers have lost lives in tiger attacks. If the decision is not withdrawn, we will intensify our fight in the coming days," said a farmer.
The safari was stopped from November 7, 2025, following a series of tiger attacks and rising incidents of human-animal conflict along the forest fringes. This had led to protests by nearby villagers and farmers seeking a ban on safaris and other tourist activities in national parks.
Announcing the decision to resume safaris at the state's two prominent tiger reserves, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Wednesday that the decision followed recommendations from a technical committee that studied safety and eco-tourism carrying capacity.
The decision was also influenced by the demand by nearby villagers and resort owners who claimed the ban on safari hit their livelihood.
As per the new plan, safari operations will run for shorter durations and with fewer vehicles, Khandre said. In Bandipura, the safari hours have been reduced from eight hours to five hours a day, while safaris will operate for four hours at Nagarahole.
The Government also decided that one-third of the income generated by safari operations will be set aside for local area development, skill development, fodder cultivation and conservation activities.
The panel, formed after a meeting of the state Wildlife Board chaired by the Chief Minister on January 2, included forest officials as well as experts from the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun and the Indian Institute of Forest Management in Bhopal.
To ensure no man-animal conflicts occur, forest staff will be deployed at sensitive points for surveillance. The Government has also made it mandatory for all safari vehicles to be fitted with GPS tracking systems and dashcams to prevent their use at night and to ensure safaris do not run beyond the specified hours.
