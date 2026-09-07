Farmers Protest On Chandigarh Mohali Border Ends After Punjab Government Gives Written Consent
Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian reached the stage of the Kisan Morcha after an agreement was reached.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Chandigarh: The protest of the United Kisan Morcha (UKM), which has been going on for the past seven days at the Mohali-Chandigarh border, ended on Monday.
The leaders of the farmers' organizations reached an agreement on various demands with the Punjab government, which has also given a written consent. The protest began on September 1.
Several farmer organisations affiliated with the UKM participated in this protest. The main demands of the farmers included legal guarantee of minimum support price, farmers' loans, increase in sugarcane prices, canal water and issues related to river waters of the state.
A key point of agreement is related to river waters of Punjab. The Punjab government has agreed to call a special session of the Assembly on this issue. The farmers' organizations had expressed strong objections to the current arrangements and agreements related to Punjab's waters.
The farmers' leaders demanded that the state's stand be clearly stated on the issues related to Punjab's river waters and for this, a discussion should be held in the Assembly.
The farmers demanded for an increase in sugarcane price. The other demands included procurement of crops, government procurement guarantee for alternative crops and other issues related to agriculture.
The farmers also demanded that government procurement of alternative crops be arranged to promote crop diversification and strengthening of canal irrigation system to save groundwater.
The farmers also put forward the problems related to canal management and irrigation before the government. Apart from this, there was also a demand to resolve the issues related to cooperative bank loans.
After the agreement was reached, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian reached the stage of the Kisan Morcha. He informed the farmers about the demands and agreement accepted by the government. After this, the farmer leaders announced the end of the protest.
Earlier, the farmer leaders had made it clear that the protest would not be ended on the basis of mere verbal assurance. They had demanded a written assurance.
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