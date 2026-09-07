ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Protest On Chandigarh Mohali Border Ends After Punjab Government Gives Written Consent

An agreement was reached between farmers and Punjab government on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The protest of the United Kisan Morcha (UKM), which has been going on for the past seven days at the Mohali-Chandigarh border, ended on Monday.

The leaders of the farmers' organizations reached an agreement on various demands with the Punjab government, which has also given a written consent. The protest began on September 1.

Several farmer organisations affiliated with the UKM participated in this protest. The main demands of the farmers included legal guarantee of minimum support price, farmers' loans, increase in sugarcane prices, canal water and issues related to river waters of the state.

A key point of agreement is related to river waters of Punjab. The Punjab government has agreed to call a special session of the Assembly on this issue. The farmers' organizations had expressed strong objections to the current arrangements and agreements related to Punjab's waters.

The farmers' leaders demanded that the state's stand be clearly stated on the issues related to Punjab's river waters and for this, a discussion should be held in the Assembly.