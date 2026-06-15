ETV Bharat / state

Farmers March From Ahmedabad To Gandhinagar With Several Demands

Ahmedabad: A large number of farmers from various parts of Gujarat on Monday have joined the march called by the Congress and the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti to voice their grievances. The march, which began at Shantipura Circle in Ahmedabad, is heading towards Gandhinagar.

Significant resentment has been observed among farmers in several areas in recent times, including Jetpar village in Morbi and Kondh village in Surendranagar, regarding the installation of electricity lines by private companies on their lands.

Farmers said the company has not provided any compensation, and indiscriminate digging is being carried out in their fields. If they refuse to allow the digging or the erection of poles, the work is pushed forward with police intervention. Police have deployed security personnel to prevent farmers from entering their own fields.

Congress Gujarat unit president Amit Chavda said it seems British rule prevails in the state. The Britishers used to loot and oppress farmers. The BJP government is perpetuating similar oppression by following British-style policies.