Farmers March From Ahmedabad To Gandhinagar With Several Demands
Resentment grew over the erection of electric poles in several areas. Congress Gujarat president said the BJP government is oppressing farmers by following British-style policies.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A large number of farmers from various parts of Gujarat on Monday have joined the march called by the Congress and the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti to voice their grievances. The march, which began at Shantipura Circle in Ahmedabad, is heading towards Gandhinagar.
Significant resentment has been observed among farmers in several areas in recent times, including Jetpar village in Morbi and Kondh village in Surendranagar, regarding the installation of electricity lines by private companies on their lands.
Farmers said the company has not provided any compensation, and indiscriminate digging is being carried out in their fields. If they refuse to allow the digging or the erection of poles, the work is pushed forward with police intervention. Police have deployed security personnel to prevent farmers from entering their own fields.
Congress Gujarat unit president Amit Chavda said it seems British rule prevails in the state. The Britishers used to loot and oppress farmers. The BJP government is perpetuating similar oppression by following British-style policies.
"Electricity poles are being forcibly erected on their lands. Farmers are being intimidated by the police and lathi-charged. Land measurements are being conducted improperly, depriving farmers of full compensation. Raising these demands, the Congress and various farmers' organisations are marching to Gandhinagar. The BJP government is trying to stop the farmers, but we will fight for them," Chavda added.
Farmer leader Pal Ambaliya said more than 300 farmers have set out from Surendranagar with their tractors. "The Land Acquisition Act of 2013 provides for compensation amounting to four times the market value. If the government does not agree to this, then farmers should be paid a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 for each pillar installed on their land. If they refuse this, we demand compensation of up to Rs two crore for the installation of each pole. We are marching towards Gandhinagar for the Legislative Assembly, where a presentation on this matter will be made to the Chief Minister and the government," he added.
Farmers have placed five demands before the government. These include rectifying errors in land measurements and stopping land acquisition at low rates, waiving farm loans, fixing and guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural and dairy products, ensuring the availability of fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds at reasonable prices, providing an uninterrupted power supply, and abolishing the metering system.
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