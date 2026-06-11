ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Jittery As Shortage Of Migrant Labourers Delay Paddy Transplantation In Punjab

Chandigarh: The transplantation of paddy, which was expected to take place from the first week of June in Punjab, has been delayed this year due to extreme heat and shortage of migrant labourers.

According to the farmers, migrant labourers are not coming to Punjab this year due to extreme heat and this has put them in trouble. Farmers from various villages of Punjab, who have reached Bathinda railway junction to receive migrant labourers, said the arrival of labourers to Punjab has come down.

Those migrant labourers who come to Punjab go to the same farmers for whom they have been working for many years for transplantation of paddy. This apart, the charges for transplantation of paddy have also increased this year.

Last year, the farmers paid nearly Rs 4,300 along with accommodation and food to the labourers. Now, due to decreased arrival of migrant labourers, the demand has gone up to Rs 5,000 or Rs 5,500 per acre. This apart, the cost of accommodation and food is separate.

Farmers say that if migrant labourers do not return to Punjab in the coming days, they will have to face a major problem as they have already prepared the seedlings.

The Punjab government had given instructions to plant the paddy in the first week of June, due to which the farmers had already prepared the seedlings, farmers said. Now, due to the non-arrival of labourers, the risk of seedlings getting spoiled is looming.