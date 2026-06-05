Farmers In Kashmir's Pulwama Villages Face Eviction From State Land
Authorities have evicted farmers in Dangerpora and Goripora villages of Pulwama from some 1500 kanals of state land.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Muhammad Akbar Mir, 60, a farmer in the Pulwama district of Kashmir, had been cultivating a large stretch of land for paddy for decades. Now, as he went on to sow paddy saplings on Thursday, he was barred by the authorities from carrying out farming on the land.
Mir had planted paddy on two kanals of land in his Dangerpora village on Wednesday and was preparing to sow the crop on the remaining 8 kanals when the officials from the revenue department barred him from farming. Eight kanals are equal to one acre.
A large number of farmers from Dangerpora and Goripora villages are facing curbs on the use of "state land" spread over 1500 kanals. The two villages lie at a distance of four kilometers along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the main road that connects Kashmir with the rest of the parts of the country.
The land acquired by the revenue authorities on Thursday lies just 20 meters from the highway, making it valuable in monetary terms apart from its use for farming. This is the first time after the drive to acquire state land was suspended in 2023, following political backlash, that the eviction has re-started on such a large scale.
Distraught, Mir told ETV Bharat that his family has been cultivating the land for paddy and oilseeds for decades, and the move has impacted their livelihood. "Our family had sold another 10 kanals land to buy this land for farming. This land was lying along an irrigation canal and was linked by a road. Due to the land being fertile, it produced 100 sacks of paddy and 600 kilograms of oilseed every year. The government has snatched the land from us," Mir said. For Mir's twenty-member family, rice production from the land has remained the main source of livelihood.
In Kashmir, rice is the staple food for people. The paddy farming begins in May and ends in July, while the crop is reaped in October. But in Pulwama's villages the farmers are now distressed by the government's action when the sowing season is on.
"Without citing any reasons, the revenue officials from Awantipora tehsil asked us to stop planting paddy. We completed the plantation on 2 kanals on Wednesday. On Thursday, we were barred from using the land," Mir said.
The government earlier took over 500 kanals of state land in the same area where a few prefabricated buildings were constructed, in what villagers said was for a hostel. However, a paramilitary force battalion is now camping in the buildings. In Dangerpora, the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board has been allotted land and the board has fenced it, warning of punishment to any trespasser. Around 250 kanals have been walled in by bricks and allotted to the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), which lies just two kilometers away from these two villages.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, told ETV Bharat that the land has been "identified as state land" and it will be allotted to government departments for further use. "State land in the same area has been allotted to the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Social Forestry, and other departments. This land too will be allotted as per the requirement," he said.
Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad told ETV Bharat that he was ordered by his senior officials to ensure the eviction of farmers. Official sources said that the revenue officials were, however, not informed about the intended purpose for which the land is required.
A revenue official told ETV Bharat that they were not aware of what purpose the retrieved land will be used for. "We don't know what this land in Dangerpora and Goripora villages will be used for. But it was identified as a land bank," the official said.
The land acquired by the revenue authorities on Thursday would snatch the livelihood of more than 500 families, farmers said. Ghulam Rasool, a farmer from Goripora village, who had planted paddy on 3 kanals of land, said revenue authorities brought a tractor and destroyed the paddy saplings. "We were asked to stop cultivating the land from now on."
Worried over the prohibitory orders, the affected farmers called on legislator Waheed Parra, who represents the Pulwama assembly constituency. "I visited the area on Thursday and witnessed anger and shock among the farmers. The government should do a rethink on the decision and allow farmers to cultivate this land. This is their only source of livelihood," Parra said.
Pulwama MLA urged the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene in the matter. "Omar Sahab also holds the revenue portfolio with him. He should direct the revenue department officials not to snatch this land from farmers who have been cultivating it for decades. This will deprive farmers of their livelihood," he said.
In 2020, the revenue department had launched a major exercise across Jammu and Kashmir to identify state land for industrial use and for "strategic purposes". In the same year, ETV Bharat reported that the revenue department had framed a report, which said that the state land in the 10 districts of Kashmir spanned over 203020 acres.
From the identified state land, a large chunk was allotted to the Industries and Commerce department for the development of industrial estates, while land was also provided to police and other security agencies for construction purposes.
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