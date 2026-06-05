ETV Bharat / state

Farmers In Kashmir's Pulwama Villages Face Eviction From State Land

Srinagar: Muhammad Akbar Mir, 60, a farmer in the Pulwama district of Kashmir, had been cultivating a large stretch of land for paddy for decades. Now, as he went on to sow paddy saplings on Thursday, he was barred by the authorities from carrying out farming on the land.

Mir had planted paddy on two kanals of land in his Dangerpora village on Wednesday and was preparing to sow the crop on the remaining 8 kanals when the officials from the revenue department barred him from farming. Eight kanals are equal to one acre.

A large number of farmers from Dangerpora and Goripora villages are facing curbs on the use of "state land" spread over 1500 kanals. The two villages lie at a distance of four kilometers along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the main road that connects Kashmir with the rest of the parts of the country.

A farmers affected by the new order (ETV Bharat)

The land acquired by the revenue authorities on Thursday lies just 20 meters from the highway, making it valuable in monetary terms apart from its use for farming. This is the first time after the drive to acquire state land was suspended in 2023, following political backlash, that the eviction has re-started on such a large scale.

Distraught, Mir told ETV Bharat that his family has been cultivating the land for paddy and oilseeds for decades, and the move has impacted their livelihood. "Our family had sold another 10 kanals land to buy this land for farming. This land was lying along an irrigation canal and was linked by a road. Due to the land being fertile, it produced 100 sacks of paddy and 600 kilograms of oilseed every year. The government has snatched the land from us," Mir said. For Mir's twenty-member family, rice production from the land has remained the main source of livelihood.

Farmers In Kashmir's Pulwama Villages Face Eviction From State Land (ETV Bharat)

In Kashmir, rice is the staple food for people. The paddy farming begins in May and ends in July, while the crop is reaped in October. But in Pulwama's villages the farmers are now distressed by the government's action when the sowing season is on.

"Without citing any reasons, the revenue officials from Awantipora tehsil asked us to stop planting paddy. We completed the plantation on 2 kanals on Wednesday. On Thursday, we were barred from using the land," Mir said.