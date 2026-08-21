Farmers Hit Streets In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur Seeking Waiver In Electricity Charges, Pension Scheme
Farmers protest in Rudrapur over demand including pension and ownerships rights in Bazpur, reports Durga Prasad Tiwari.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Rudrapur: Farmers hit the roads in the Rudrapur area of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on Friday district seeking a waiver of electricity charges and restoration of the pension scheme.
The protest was organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Tikait faction. A large number of farmers marched towards the collectorate office, breaking through barricades to press their demands. The farmers staged a sit-in protest outside the collectorate gate.
The BKU took out the protest seeking free electricity (up to 300 units) for households, a waiver of electricity charges for farmers' tube wells, ownership rights for land in 20 villages of Bazpur, and the restoration of the farmers' pension scheme.
Earlier, the police and officials from local administration had tightened security arrangements in anticipation of the proposed protest. A large number of personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fire service teams were deployed around the collectorate and the SP's office.
As a security measure, barricades were erected on major routes leading to the collectorate complex and the SP's office to regulate the movement of people and vehicles. Officials from the local administration ensured that the protest remained peaceful and that law and order was not compromised under any circumstances.
Officials said barricades were erected on key roads leading to the collectorate complex, and the movement of people and vehicles along these routes was being regulated.
"Personnel from the PAC have been deployed alongside the Uttarakhand Police to manage security. Additionally, fire service teams are stationed on-site, ready to handle any emergency. Police and officials from local administration are closely monitoring the situation," said officials.
Movement of the general public was affected due to the barricading around the collectorate and the SP's office, and authorities had advised people to avoid entering the "secured zone unnecessarily" and to use alternative routes if needed.
SP (City) Uttam Singh Negi said that the entire area surrounding the collectorate and the SP's office "is currently under tight security." "Vigilance has been heightened through the deployment of police forces, security teams, and barricades at various points. The administration is fully prepared to handle any situation, and the security arrangements during the protest are being continuously monitored," said Negi.
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