ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Hit Streets In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur Seeking Waiver In Electricity Charges, Pension Scheme

Rudrapur: Farmers hit the roads in the Rudrapur area of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on Friday district seeking a waiver of electricity charges and restoration of the pension scheme.

The protest was organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Tikait faction. A large number of farmers marched towards the collectorate office, breaking through barricades to press their demands. The farmers staged a sit-in protest outside the collectorate gate.

The BKU took out the protest seeking free electricity (up to 300 units) for households, a waiver of electricity charges for farmers' tube wells, ownership rights for land in 20 villages of Bazpur, and the restoration of the farmers' pension scheme.

Earlier, the police and officials from local administration had tightened security arrangements in anticipation of the proposed protest. A large number of personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fire service teams were deployed around the collectorate and the SP's office.

As a security measure, barricades were erected on major routes leading to the collectorate complex and the SP's office to regulate the movement of people and vehicles. Officials from the local administration ensured that the protest remained peaceful and that law and order was not compromised under any circumstances.