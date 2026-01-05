ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Garland Donkey, Feed It 'Gulab Jamuns' In Unique Protest Against Urea Shortage In Rajasthan

Udaipur: In a unique protest, farmers in Rajasthan's Udaipur garlanded a donkey and fed it 'Gulab jamuns' besides paying 'homage' to a Urea bag in a symbolic protest against the shortage of the fertiliser. Farmers in several parts of the state are facing severe shortage of urea fertilizer during the Rabi season. The farmers said that the lack of fertilizer was negatively impacting crops, and there is a looming threat of below par production. Long queues of farmers have been forming at fertilizer shops in many districts since early morning, but even after waiting for hours, farmers are unable to get the required amount of urea. Farmers Garland Donkey, Feed It 'Gulab Jamuns' In Unique Protest Against Urea Shortage In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat) Unique Protest Against Fertiliser Shortage In Udaipur On Monday, farmers under the banner of the 'Mewar Kisan Sangharsh Samiti' (Mewar Farmers' Struggle Committee) staged a strong protest outside the Agriculture Department office in Udaipur over the issue. The protest garnered significant attention due to its unique appeal. The farmers garlanded a donkey and fed it gulab jamuns (a sweet Indian dessert), using this symbolic act to sharply criticize the government's policies. They also created a picture of a urea fertilizer bag, offered flowers to it, and paid their respects, as if the fertilizer had 'died'. Allegations Of Black Marketing