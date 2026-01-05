Farmers Garland Donkey, Feed It 'Gulab Jamuns' In Unique Protest Against Urea Shortage In Rajasthan
The farmers said that the shortage of the fertiliser was hurting the prospects of a bumper crop in the ongoing Rabi season.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Udaipur: In a unique protest, farmers in Rajasthan's Udaipur garlanded a donkey and fed it 'Gulab jamuns' besides paying 'homage' to a Urea bag in a symbolic protest against the shortage of the fertiliser.
Farmers in several parts of the state are facing severe shortage of urea fertilizer during the Rabi season. The farmers said that the lack of fertilizer was negatively impacting crops, and there is a looming threat of below par production. Long queues of farmers have been forming at fertilizer shops in many districts since early morning, but even after waiting for hours, farmers are unable to get the required amount of urea.
Unique Protest Against Fertiliser Shortage In Udaipur
On Monday, farmers under the banner of the 'Mewar Kisan Sangharsh Samiti' (Mewar Farmers' Struggle Committee) staged a strong protest outside the Agriculture Department office in Udaipur over the issue. The protest garnered significant attention due to its unique appeal. The farmers garlanded a donkey and fed it gulab jamuns (a sweet Indian dessert), using this symbolic act to sharply criticize the government's policies. They also created a picture of a urea fertilizer bag, offered flowers to it, and paid their respects, as if the fertilizer had 'died'.
Allegations Of Black Marketing
Farmer leader Madanlal Dangi stated that the urea shortage was directly harming crops. The fear of reduced production due to the lack of timely fertilizer supply will result in significant financial losses for the farmers, he said. The farmers alleged that black marketing of urea was rampant in many places, with fertilizer being sold at exorbitant prices while accusing the administration of not taking effective action.
Warning Of Intensified Agitation
Farmer leaders warned that if a regular and adequate supply of urea was not ensured soon, the agitation will be intensified. They said that farmers were already struggling with adverse weather conditions and rising costs, and the fertilizer crisis had doubled their difficulties. “The government should understand the ground reality and find a solution immediately,” a farmer said.
Agriculture Department Disputes Allegations
On the other hand, the Agriculture Department has disputed the farmers' allegations. ARO (Assistant Research Officer) Shivdayal Meena said that there was currently “no serious shortage of fertilizer in the district”.
“Supply is being provided to farmers as soon as stock arrives. Investigations are being conducted on the spot upon receiving complaints, and action is being taken against black marketing,” he said.
However, farmers maintain that the situation was being “shown as normal on paper, but the ground reality is completely different”.
