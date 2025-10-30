ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Exposed To Sun For Long Hours Suffer From Chronic Kidney Failure: Study

By S Ravichandran

Chennai: A recent study has revealed that farmers who are exposed to sun for long hours suffer chronic kidney failure due to extreme heat.

Conducted by the Department of Urology of the Madras Medical College and published in the international journal The Lancet Regional Health — Southeast Asia (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(25)00154-4/fulltext), the study shows 5.13% of farmers in Tamil Nadu have impaired kidney function.

A team led by Dr Gopalakrishnan, head of the urology department and secretary of the state Organ Transplant Commission, conducted the study, which estimates that over 50% of the farmers may have already suffered from kidney damage due to working in direct sunlight, even though they do not have any comorbidities.

"A field study was conducted among farmers by the Department of Urology of Madras Medical College during August and September 2023," Dr Gopalakrishnan said.

Shocking Revelation

This study, which received the financial support of the Public Health Department and the National Health Commission, divided Tamil Nadu into five zones according to the impact of heat and surveyed the kidney function of 3,350 farmers from 125 villages. Out of them, 17.3% were found to have kidney damage.

"Since it was not possible to confirm it immediately, we conducted a retest after three months. At that time, the number decreased to 5.31%. But it was shocking that 50% of the people studied did not have any comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or genetic disease," Dr Gopalakrishnan said.

"Therefore, we conducted blood and kidney tests from samples taken from the farmers at the central testing centre in Chennai. Based on that, we confirmed that they had 'chronic kidney failure'. The result was compared with the heat damage data obtained from the Meteorological Centre. We found that these farmers had kidney failure due to the impact of the sun," he added.