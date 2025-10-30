Farmers Exposed To Sun For Long Hours Suffer From Chronic Kidney Failure: Study
Published in The Lancet, the survey revealed that 50% of those surveyed didn't suffer from any comorbidities and suggested regular health check-ups for early detection.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
By S Ravichandran
Chennai: A recent study has revealed that farmers who are exposed to sun for long hours suffer chronic kidney failure due to extreme heat.
Conducted by the Department of Urology of the Madras Medical College and published in the international journal The Lancet Regional Health — Southeast Asia (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(25)00154-4/fulltext), the study shows 5.13% of farmers in Tamil Nadu have impaired kidney function.
A team led by Dr Gopalakrishnan, head of the urology department and secretary of the state Organ Transplant Commission, conducted the study, which estimates that over 50% of the farmers may have already suffered from kidney damage due to working in direct sunlight, even though they do not have any comorbidities.
"A field study was conducted among farmers by the Department of Urology of Madras Medical College during August and September 2023," Dr Gopalakrishnan said.
Shocking Revelation
This study, which received the financial support of the Public Health Department and the National Health Commission, divided Tamil Nadu into five zones according to the impact of heat and surveyed the kidney function of 3,350 farmers from 125 villages. Out of them, 17.3% were found to have kidney damage.
"Since it was not possible to confirm it immediately, we conducted a retest after three months. At that time, the number decreased to 5.31%. But it was shocking that 50% of the people studied did not have any comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or genetic disease," Dr Gopalakrishnan said.
"Therefore, we conducted blood and kidney tests from samples taken from the farmers at the central testing centre in Chennai. Based on that, we confirmed that they had 'chronic kidney failure'. The result was compared with the heat damage data obtained from the Meteorological Centre. We found that these farmers had kidney failure due to the impact of the sun," he added.
Dehydration Due to Prolonged Exposure to Heat
Dr Gopalakrishnan said farmers, construction workers, sales representatives, brick kiln workers, pesticide sprayers, iron workshop workers, and salt pan workers who work outdoors for many hours daily in the heat quickly lose water from their bodies, which severely damages the kidneys, leading to their failure.
Prevention Measures
However, the amount of urine produced by the affected people does not decrease. No symptoms can be felt in the early stages, and awareness about this is very low in society. Therefore, agricultural workers, construction workers, and others who work in the sun for a long time daily should ensure that their bodies do not lose water, he added.
He recommends that those who work continuously under the sun must undergo blood cell and urine tests, including urea, creatinine, GFR, and the general ones, even if they experience minor discomfort. "Furthermore, in our study, people who chew tobacco without smoking it also have kidney damage. Those who work in the open air are also affected, especially in places with high levels of pollution," he added.
If farmers and those who work in the open air work for two hours at a stretch should rest under the shade for 20 minutes, drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. However, any bottled liquids like soft drinks must be avoided, and only fresh water and buttermilk can be taken.
Prevention in the Early Stage
Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu have facilities for dialysis for patients with kidney ailments. The dialysis facility at home is also provided under the 'People's Health' program. "Those who are long exposed to the sun, including agricultural fields, should get their kidneys checked once a year. By doing so, if kidney problems are detected at an early stage, we can protect ourselves from harm," Dr Gopalakrishnan said.
