Farmers Demand Statutory Guarantee For MSP At Mahapanchayat In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Farmer leaders said failure to receive the full benefits of MSP in 25 years has resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 111 lakh crore.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers from across the country on Thursday gathered at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' (Grand Farmers' Assembly) organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to demand a statutory guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Their demands also include a waiver of agricultural loans and the scrapping of the potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) currently under negotiation between India and the United States.
Farmer leaders assert that the failure to receive the full benefits of the MSP over the past 25 years has resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 111 lakh crore, while their debt burden has simultaneously continued to mount. It was further declared at the Mahapanchayat that if the government fails to address their demands promptly, the protest movement will be further intensified.
A strategy is also being devised to exert pressure on the government by submitting letters of support received from farmers across the nation directly to the Prime Minister. Rajveer Singh, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-Political), said farmers from all corners of the country have gathered today (Thursday) to press the government to fulfil their demands.
He emphasised that a statutory guarantee for the MSP must be enacted, noting that farmers are currently not receiving the MSP rates fixed by the government."Between 2000 and 2025, farmers incurred a loss of ₹111 lakh crore due to the non-realisation of the MSP. Conversely, the total outstanding debt burden during the same period amounts to merely Rs 18.5 lakh crore. Given the disparity, farmers' loans ought to be completely waived," he added.
Furthermore, Singh said the proposed Free Trade Agreement with the United States must be scrapped. "Yet, the Indian government remains conspicuously silent on the matter. Meanwhile, US officials have publicly stated that a free trade deal with India would yield benefits amounting to $500 billion for American farmers, an indication that the US intends to flood the Indian market with its own agricultural produce," he added.
Harshdeep Singh Gill, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), said they have solicited letters of support addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from farmers across the country, backing their eight-point charter of demands. "We have received a large number of signed letters of support from farmers. We will compile these letters and submit them to the Prime Minister, to ensure that the government accepts all our demands," he added.
Asked about what resolution appeared likely to emerge from today's Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-Political) national spokesperson Dinesh Sharma said, "It is the duty of farmers to raise their voices, and we are doing just that. It is up to the government to decide when it chooses to heed those voices. We will continue to press our demands through various rallies and protests."
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farmer leader and prominent member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), said if the government fails to take cognisance of the Mahapanchayat, a meeting will be convened in Delhi to compel the government to accept their demands. "We are determined to secure a statutory guarantee for MSP, the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations, and farm loan waivers by any means. We will also demand the termination of the India-US trade deal," he added.
Roads surrounding Ramlila Maidan were seen lined with a massive congregation of vehicles, leading to traffic disruptions. Strict security measures were placed around the venue, with the deployment of a large contingent of paramilitary forces alongside personnel of the Delhi Police.
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