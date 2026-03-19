ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Demand Statutory Guarantee For MSP At Mahapanchayat In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Farmers from across the country on Thursday gathered at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' (Grand Farmers' Assembly) organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to demand a statutory guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Their demands also include a waiver of agricultural loans and the scrapping of the potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) currently under negotiation between India and the United States.

Farmer leaders assert that the failure to receive the full benefits of the MSP over the past 25 years has resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 111 lakh crore, while their debt burden has simultaneously continued to mount. It was further declared at the Mahapanchayat that if the government fails to address their demands promptly, the protest movement will be further intensified.

A strategy is also being devised to exert pressure on the government by submitting letters of support received from farmers across the nation directly to the Prime Minister. Rajveer Singh, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-Political), said farmers from all corners of the country have gathered today (Thursday) to press the government to fulfil their demands.

He emphasised that a statutory guarantee for the MSP must be enacted, noting that farmers are currently not receiving the MSP rates fixed by the government."Between 2000 and 2025, farmers incurred a loss of ₹111 lakh crore due to the non-realisation of the MSP. Conversely, the total outstanding debt burden during the same period amounts to merely Rs 18.5 lakh crore. Given the disparity, farmers' loans ought to be completely waived," he added.