Farmers Demand Rethink On Proposed India-US Trade Agreement, Threaten Bigger Protest
Farmers gathered at Jantar Mantar against the proposed India-US trade deal, seeking transparency and safeguards for domestic agriculture.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) staged a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against the proposed India-United States (US) trade deal, alleging that the agreement could adversely impact farmers, the dairy sector and the poultry industry.
Farmer leaders participating in the protest urged the government to reconsider the proposed agreement, and warned that a larger nationwide agitation could be launched if their concerns are ignored.
Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Jagdish Singh Dallewal said that farmers across the nation were deeply concerned about ongoing discussions between India and the US over the proposed trade agreement.
He said the symbolic protest was organised to register opposition to the deal and to send a warning to the government.
During the protest, Dallewal said, "We are protesting against the proposed trade deal and warning the government. If it goes ahead with the agreement and continues to move towards its implementation, farmers across the country will be forced to come out on the streets in large numbers."
He added that farmers would continue to fight to protect their rights and safeguard the country's agricultural sector.
Fear Of Impact On Agriculture, Dairy, Poultry
Farmer leaders claimed that large-scale imports of agricultural, dairy, and poultry products from the US could directly affect the income of Indian farmers.
According to the protesters, an increase in foreign imports would intensify competition in the domestic market, making it difficult for farmers to receive remunerative prices for their produce.
Banners displayed at the protest site prominently highlighted demands to protect India's agriculture, dairy and poultry sectors. Protesters also raised slogans asserting that any compromise on farmers' and agriculture's interests would not be accepted.
Demand For Open Discussion
Responding to the government's claim that the proposed agreement would benefit farmers, Dallewal said the Centre should hold direct discussions with farmers' representatives and explain the deal's benefits.
"If agricultural products from abroad enter the Indian market, how will that benefit farmers? The government should sit with us and explain. Farmers want to know what benefits they will get from this agreement," he said.
Farmer leaders argued that the government should consult farmers and agricultural organisations before entering into any major trade agreement so that their concerns can be addressed. The protesters reiterated that the symbolic dharna was only the beginning of their opposition to the proposed trade pact.
They warned that if the government failed to engage with farmers and reconsider the agreement, farmer organisations would intensify their agitation in the coming days.
According to the protesters, protecting the interests of farmers, dairy producers and the poultry sector must remain a priority while negotiating international trade agreements.
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