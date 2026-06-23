ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Demand Rethink On Proposed India-US Trade Agreement, Threaten Bigger Protest

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) staged a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against the proposed India-United States (US) trade deal, alleging that the agreement could adversely impact farmers, the dairy sector and the poultry industry.

Farmer leaders participating in the protest urged the government to reconsider the proposed agreement, and warned that a larger nationwide agitation could be launched if their concerns are ignored.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Jagdish Singh Dallewal said that farmers across the nation were deeply concerned about ongoing discussions between India and the US over the proposed trade agreement.

He said the symbolic protest was organised to register opposition to the deal and to send a warning to the government.

During the protest, Dallewal said, "We are protesting against the proposed trade deal and warning the government. If it goes ahead with the agreement and continues to move towards its implementation, farmers across the country will be forced to come out on the streets in large numbers."

He added that farmers would continue to fight to protect their rights and safeguard the country's agricultural sector.

Fear Of Impact On Agriculture, Dairy, Poultry

Farmer leaders claimed that large-scale imports of agricultural, dairy, and poultry products from the US could directly affect the income of Indian farmers.