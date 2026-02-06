Farmers Clash With Police On Barnala-Bathinda National Highway In Punjab, About Half A Dozen Detained
Bathinda Range DIG Harjit Singh said as a precautionary measure, farmers were detained as police wanted to ensure that people do not face any hassle.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Bathinda: The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugraha and police came face to face in Punjab’s Bathinda on Friday during a protest by farmers' organisation activists, who tried to gherao the DC’s office to press for the release of two arrested peasant leaders.
Before the state-level protest, the police took into custody about half a dozen farmer leaders. A large contingent of police was alerted to foil the farmers' plan, as police put up blockades across various roads in the city. Even the houses of senior leaders of the organisation were raided by the police on Thursday night, and some were taken into preventive custody.
DIG of Bathinda Range Harjit Singh said as a precautionary measure, farmer leaders were detained as police wanted to ensure that the people do not face any hassle.
“No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. This was because last year, our DSP was attacked by the farmers. An FIR was lodged, and some farmers had also been detained,” Singh said.
He said that the protest by the farmers was to be held for the release of two persons arrested in the case registered in January 2025 last year.
Earlier, leaders of the organisation tried to stop Barnala Police from going to Bathinda. Protest was held in Bathinda and Rampur police station against the filing of alleged false cases against two farmers.
Joginder Singh Ugraha, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha, led the protesters towards the DC office in Barnala. Heavy deployment of police across district borders prevented the protesters from paralysing the Bathinda and adjoining areas.
A large contingent of police was deployed at Tapa and along the Barnala-Bathinda highway to prevent any further movement of farm unions.
Farmer organisation leaders condemned the police action, criticising police for the preventive detentions. They said it was an attempt to stifle their voice.