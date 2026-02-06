ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Clash With Police On Barnala-Bathinda National Highway In Punjab, About Half A Dozen Detained

Bathinda: The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugraha and police came face to face in Punjab’s Bathinda on Friday during a protest by farmers' organisation activists, who tried to gherao the DC’s office to press for the release of two arrested peasant leaders.

Before the state-level protest, the police took into custody about half a dozen farmer leaders. A large contingent of police was alerted to foil the farmers' plan, as police put up blockades across various roads in the city. Even the houses of senior leaders of the organisation were raided by the police on Thursday night, and some were taken into preventive custody.

DIG of Bathinda Range Harjit Singh said as a precautionary measure, farmer leaders were detained as police wanted to ensure that the people do not face any hassle.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. This was because last year, our DSP was attacked by the farmers. An FIR was lodged, and some farmers had also been detained,” Singh said.

He said that the protest by the farmers was to be held for the release of two persons arrested in the case registered in January 2025 last year.