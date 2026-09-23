ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Call Off Protest In Haryana's Kurukshetra After Assurances Over Paddy Procurement

Kurukshetra: Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra have called off their protest regarding paddy procurement following talks with the administration on Wednesday.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni stated that an agreement was reached during the meeting between the protesting farmers and the administration officials adding the procurement of paddy will begin on Friday. “Paddy arriving at the grain market today or tomorrow will also be procured by the government,” he said.

While the 'J-form' (official purchase receipt) will be issued starting the day after tomorrow, the biometric verification will be completed today and tomorrow, eliminating the need for farmers to return to the market later, Charuni said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni during farmers protest in Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)

He further said that for districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Karnal—where early-maturing paddy varieties are cultivated—the state government will formally request the central government to commence paddy procurement from September 15 in the coming season.