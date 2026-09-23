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Farmers Call Off Protest In Haryana's Kurukshetra After Assurances Over Paddy Procurement

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said an agreement has been reached with the administration over paddy procurement.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kurukshetra: Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra have called off their protest regarding paddy procurement following talks with the administration on Wednesday.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni stated that an agreement was reached during the meeting between the protesting farmers and the administration officials adding the procurement of paddy will begin on Friday. “Paddy arriving at the grain market today or tomorrow will also be procured by the government,” he said.

While the 'J-form' (official purchase receipt) will be issued starting the day after tomorrow, the biometric verification will be completed today and tomorrow, eliminating the need for farmers to return to the market later, Charuni said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni during farmers protest in Kurukshetra
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni during farmers protest in Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)

He further said that for districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Karnal—where early-maturing paddy varieties are cultivated—the state government will formally request the central government to commence paddy procurement from September 15 in the coming season.

This request will be submitted in writing to ensure farmers face no difficulties while selling their crops, he said. He also noted that the procurement of bajra (pearl millet) would begin soon, a matter that has also been discussed with government officials.

District Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena stated that the farmers' issues were resolved during the meeting.

“Farmers will not face any difficulties regarding paddy procurement. It was decided that weighing operations would begin tomorrow, and the issuance of 'gate passes' would start the day after tomorrow—September 25—for the farmers' convenience,” he said.

Meena further said that farmers will not need to return for biometric verification adding the administration's team will resolve the matter right at the spot where their produce is stacked.

The farmers had been staging a protest on the Barara Highway since Tuesday morning. Around 12:00 PM, they attempted to move towards the highway but were stopped by the police, who had set up barricades.

Subsequently, the farmers were persuaded to come to the rest house, where a two-hour closed-door meeting took place between Gurnam Singh Charuni and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishram Kumar Meena.

Read More:

  1. Farmers Protest In Haryana’s Kurukshetra To Seek Procurement Of Paddy By Govt
  2. Young Farmer Pens Letter To Maharashtra CM In His Blood Asking To Declare Drought In Buldhana

TAGGED:

KURUKSHETRA
GURNAM SINGH CHARUNI
FARMERS PROTEST
KURUKSHETRA FARMER PROTEST

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