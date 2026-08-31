ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Call Off Protest At Gujarat's Narmada After State Govt's Assurances

Narmada: The 23-day protest by farmers at Sagbara, Narmada district in Gujarat, over forest land rights and farming, ended on Monday.

State Forest Minister Praveen Mali, Narmada district in-charge Minister Ishwar Patel, and Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava held discussions with the farmers and assured them that necessary procedures would be initiated to address their demand, following which the protest was called off.

The ministers gave water to Khopi village sarpanch Ishwar Patel and performed the paran (break their fast). However, the process for farming on forest land may take another three to four months to complete. The issue of forest land rights and farming has been a long-standing demand of tribal farmers. The farmers were on a sit-in protest to press for their demands.

The government said it may take approximately three to four months to complete the forest land-related process. At the conclusion of the protest, Basava said the government would approve 60,000 to 70,000 pending forest land claims in the state. This statement brought a sense of hope among the farmers present at the protest site.