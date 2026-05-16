ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Call For Nationwide Protest Over MSP Announcement, Plan Village Outreach Campaign

New Delhi: Several farmer organisations are preparing for nationwide protests against the Centre’s decision of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmer groups said they will launch a large-scale outreach campaign by visiting villages, interacting with farming communities, and explaining their objections to the new MSP structure. As part of the protest, they also plan to symbolically burn copies of the MSP notification between May 27 and May 31 to express their dissatisfaction.

Leaders of the farmer bodies said the campaign is aimed not only at protesting against the policy but also at mobilising farmers for larger demonstrations planned in the coming weeks.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, farmer leader P. Krishna Prasad said, “During the village visits, we will interact with farmers, discuss the impact of the policy, and seek broader support for the movement. After that, copies of the MSP notification will be burnt as a mark of protest.”

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations, alleged that the government’s MSP announcement for Kharif crops for 2026–27 does not meet the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. According to SKM, the commission had recommended fixing MSP at least 50 per cent above the comprehensive cost of cultivation, which is commonly referred to as the C2+50 per cent formula.

However, farmer leaders say the government calculated MSP using the A2+FL formula, which they say is around 30 per cent lower than the recommended rate.

The SKM pointed out that the MSP for paddy, the most important Kharif crop, has been fixed at Rs 2,441 per quintal, whereas under the C2+50 per cent formula it should have been Rs 3,243 per quintal. Farmer organisations alleged that this results in a loss of Rs 802 per quintal for paddy growers.