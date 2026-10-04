ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Block Highway Alleging Paddy Procurement Issues In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar/Karnal: Farmers from Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, blocked a portion of the Panchkula-Saharanpur highway alleging problems in procurement of paddy by the state government, on Sunday.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the Haryana government had assured the farmers that procurement of paddy would begin from September 25. "Then, they gave another date, September 29. Farmers are facing problems because their produce is not being procured," he said.

Tikait warned if the farmers' problems are not resolved within a week, a Mahapanchayat will be called in Karnal where a decision on intensifying the agitation will be taken. Meanwhile, the farmers lifted their blockade after being assured by officials that their issues will be looked into.

Members of the transgender community also took to the streets in support of the farmers. They said farmers are the country's food providers and the government should listen to their problems. On September 22, police had used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitating farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The protesters had blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh GT Road in Shahbad, Kurukshetra district, demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement.

Congress leaders interacting with farmers at Karnal mandi (ETV Bharat)

Paddy procurement began in several grain markets across Haryana on Septmeber 29. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured farmers that the state government would ensure they face no problems during the current procurement season. Saini said, "Every grain of paddy brought by farmers to the grain markets will be procured." He added that instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the procurement arrangements.