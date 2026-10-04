Farmers Block Highway Alleging Paddy Procurement Issues In Haryana's Yamunanagar
BKU's Rakesh Tikait said if the farmers' problems are not resolved within a week, the agitation will be intensified.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Yamunanagar/Karnal: Farmers from Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, blocked a portion of the Panchkula-Saharanpur highway alleging problems in procurement of paddy by the state government, on Sunday.
Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the Haryana government had assured the farmers that procurement of paddy would begin from September 25. "Then, they gave another date, September 29. Farmers are facing problems because their produce is not being procured," he said.
Tikait warned if the farmers' problems are not resolved within a week, a Mahapanchayat will be called in Karnal where a decision on intensifying the agitation will be taken. Meanwhile, the farmers lifted their blockade after being assured by officials that their issues will be looked into.
Members of the transgender community also took to the streets in support of the farmers. They said farmers are the country's food providers and the government should listen to their problems. On September 22, police had used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitating farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The protesters had blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh GT Road in Shahbad, Kurukshetra district, demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement.
Paddy procurement began in several grain markets across Haryana on Septmeber 29. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured farmers that the state government would ensure they face no problems during the current procurement season. Saini said, "Every grain of paddy brought by farmers to the grain markets will be procured." He added that instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the procurement arrangements.
Amidst the row over paddy procurement, Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state president Rao Narendra Singh reached Karnal Mandi to review the paddy procurement arrangements. Both leaders reviewed the paddy procurement arrangements and spoke to farmers and commission agents present in the market to understand their problems.
The Congress leaders alleged that the government was making tall claims about the arrangements on the platforms, but the situation in the markets appeared to be different.
Dutt alleged that farmers' paddy are not being purchased at MSP on the pretext of moisture issues, forcing them to sell their crops at lower prices. He stated that farmers should receive a fair price and timely payment for their produce. He also raised questions about the presence of officials in the mandis.
Dutt said officials should be present in the mandis during paddy procurement so that farmers' problems can be resolved on the spot. He stated that before coming to Karnal, he had received calls from several farmer representatives complaining about the arrangements in the mandis.
State Congress President Rao Narendra Singh, after speaking with farmers, stated that the Congress party will continue to raise farmers' issues. He stated that it is the government's responsibility to ensure that farmers do not have to wander around to sell their crops during the paddy procurement season and that the procurement process runs smoothly in the mandis.
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