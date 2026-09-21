ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Blockade Government Office In Rajasthan's Anupgarh To Demand Irrigation Water

Sri Ganganagar: Hundreds of farmers launched an indefinite mahapadav (sit-in) in Rajasthan's Anupgarh town on Monday to demand the immediate release of irrigation water from the Indira Gandhi Canal Project. As part of the demonstration, they blockaded the Additional District Magistrate’s (ADM) office with tractor-trolleys to pressure authorities over their demands.

Organised under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) banner, the protest badly disrupted the official work at the complex as protesters blocked both main gates. Officials said that tensions escalated after an initial round of talks between farmers and officials failed.

Protesters are demanding a fixed six-month water regulation schedule, the simultaneous release of water for two out of four designated groups, a special crop damage assessment (girdawari), and immediate insurance compensation payouts. They also demanded the removal of Pradeep Rastogi, the Chief Engineer based in Hanumangarh.

"The agitation will continue until a concrete decision regarding our demands is reached. We will not allow Irrigation Department officials to leave the premises without a written agreement," said farmer leader Shyopat Ram.

He said the demands were long pending and the department had been apprised of the water issue, yet they allegedly “received nothing but assurances.”