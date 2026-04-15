ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Farmers Announce Statewide Rail Blockade Over Delay In Wheat Procurement

Farmer leaders said that if the government does not relax procurement norms and immediately begin the purchase of wheat, railway services across Punjab will be blocked on April 17 from 12 noon to 3 PM. The ‘Rail Roko’ protest will see participation from several farmer bodies, including:

Amritsar: Farmers’ organisations in Punjab have announced a statewide ‘Rail Roko’ protest on April 17. The farmers are demanding immediate wheat procurement with relaxed quality norms after unseasonal rains and hailstorms caused extensive crop damage. A collective decision to organise the protest has been taken by various organisations affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, with the Azad Kisan Morcha also extending its support.

Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Dakaunda, led by Manjit Singh Dhaner

Krantikari Kisan Union, led by Dr. Darshan Pal

Krantikari Kisan Union, led by Harbhajan Singh Buttar

Bharatiya Kisan Union Shadipur, led by Boota Singh Shadipur

Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab, led by Sukhdev Singh Arayianwala

Qaumi Kisan Union, led by Binder Singh Golewala

Farmer leaders said that more organisations may join the protest in the coming days. Groups associated with the Azad Kisan Morcha have also endorsed the call for the rail blockade.

Talking to the media, farmer leaders said that farmers had previously suffered losses due to floods, for which they said the government provided only token relief. Now, fresh damage to wheat crops caused by unseasonal weather has affected grain quality, but authorities have failed to respond adequately.

Farmers alleged that wheat is lying unattended in mandis, and traders are exploiting them by offering prices below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through arbitrary rate cuts. They also highlighted the shortage of gunny bags and the lack of basic amenities in mandis, like washrooms and shaded areas.

The participating organisations said that if procurement does not begin immediately with relaxed quality norms and full MSP, the agitation will be intensified following the rail blockade. They stressed that blocking railway services is a step taken out of compulsion, given the adverse weather conditions and the immense labour invested in cultivating the crop.

Farmer leaders appealed to the people of Punjab to support their cause and urged both the Central and State governments not to test the patience of the farming community. They demanded that wheat procurement be initiated without delay and at full MSP. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated the unions’ stance.