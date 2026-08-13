ETV Bharat / state

'PM Modi Accepted Pradhan's Resignation Out Of Fear, To Save His Own Position', Says Chhattisgarh Congress Chief

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: "It was out of fear, or rather, compulsion, and to save his own position, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation", said Chhattisgarh State Congress President Deepak Baij. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat's Bhupendra Dubey, Baij said the issue isn't just about Pradhan's resignation. "It is about the brutal treatment meted out to the children. The issue is about the children who were attacked with pellet guns, and the children who were beaten with sticks, which had nails embedded in them. Tear gas shells were fired at the students," he said. Earlier, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma had accused leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to spread anarchy across the country and inciting students, thereby creating a situation similar to the student protests in Bangladesh and Nepal. The Congress said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh has failed to maintain law and order, provide employment, and provide governance. Baij said the students' protest in Delhi was peaceful and Gandhi for the students' rights while citing the failure of the NDA government at the Centre.