'PM Modi Accepted Pradhan's Resignation Out Of Fear, To Save His Own Position', Says Chhattisgarh Congress Chief
Deepak Baij said the BJP govt must take responsibility for violence on students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, reports Bhupendra Dubey.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Raipur: "It was out of fear, or rather, compulsion, and to save his own position, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation", said Chhattisgarh State Congress President Deepak Baij.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat's Bhupendra Dubey, Baij said the issue isn't just about Pradhan's resignation. "It is about the brutal treatment meted out to the children. The issue is about the children who were attacked with pellet guns, and the children who were beaten with sticks, which had nails embedded in them. Tear gas shells were fired at the students," he said.
Earlier, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma had accused leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to spread anarchy across the country and inciting students, thereby creating a situation similar to the student protests in Bangladesh and Nepal.
The Congress said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh has failed to maintain law and order, provide employment, and provide governance. Baij said the students' protest in Delhi was peaceful and Gandhi for the students' rights while citing the failure of the NDA government at the Centre.
On allegations of Congress members avoiding discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the Parliament, Baij said, "Did the Home Minister take responsibility for the lathicharge on the students? Students' clothes were torn, and BJP goons entered the crowd and beat them. The country saw it. Coming to the House and giving vague statements won't help; responsibility must be taken".
Baij said if anyone protests, be it farmers or students, they are labeled as terrorists by the government. "If the Bharatiya Janata Party protests, it is termed as patriotic. The Modi government has looted the country for 12 years. They have lied. They have sold the country. Today, they have become puppets in the hands of US President Donald Trump," he said.
Baij said Sharma, as the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh should focus on the state and not the country. He said the BJP must apologize for the Jhiram Ghati attack in which several senior Congress leaders were killed by Maoists. "Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are working to wash away the sins of their ancestors, atoning for them. They should go to Jhiram, make amends, and apologize. The Jhiram Valley attack occurred during the BJP government's tenure in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is responsible for it," he said.
Baij said the country's youth want to see Gandhi as the nation's next Prime Minister. "The youth want to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister in 2029. Rahul Gandhi isn't talking about Motherland, Fatherland," or "Melody," or making any absurd statements about anyone. He's only talking about improving the country's education system. He's talking about the youth of the country. He's speaking for the youth and the general public," he said.
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