Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh’s Kartala Range

Korba: The uneasy coexistence between humans and elephants in the Kartala Range has turned deadly again. Late Thursday night, a farmer from Gram Panchayat Botli was killed after a tusker suddenly appeared near Aamabadi.

The victim, Shiv Narayan Kanwar, 36, had stepped out around 11 pm to check on his crops. It was dark, quiet — and then, out of nowhere, the elephant charged. He tried to run, but it was too late. The tusker caught up and trampled him. He died on the spot.

His family, in shock, informed the Forest Department. By the time officials arrived, there was little to do except complete the Panchnama and send the body for post-mortem to the district hospital.

Family Assistance

Forest officials said an immediate relief of ₹25,000 has been given to the family. Under existing rules, families of victims killed in wildlife attacks are entitled to ₹6 lakh compensation. The remaining ₹5.75 lakh will be released once the paperwork is done.