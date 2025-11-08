ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh’s Kartala Range

A 36-year-old from Botli village was killed after a tusker attacked him near Aamabadi late Thursday night. Forest officials confirmed it was a lone elephant.

Chattisgarh elephant kills a man
Locals and forest officials at the scene of the incident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:09 PM IST

Korba: The uneasy coexistence between humans and elephants in the Kartala Range has turned deadly again. Late Thursday night, a farmer from Gram Panchayat Botli was killed after a tusker suddenly appeared near Aamabadi.

The victim, Shiv Narayan Kanwar, 36, had stepped out around 11 pm to check on his crops. It was dark, quiet — and then, out of nowhere, the elephant charged. He tried to run, but it was too late. The tusker caught up and trampled him. He died on the spot.

His family, in shock, informed the Forest Department. By the time officials arrived, there was little to do except complete the Panchnama and send the body for post-mortem to the district hospital.

Family Assistance

Forest officials said an immediate relief of ₹25,000 has been given to the family. Under existing rules, families of victims killed in wildlife attacks are entitled to ₹6 lakh compensation. The remaining ₹5.75 lakh will be released once the paperwork is done.

A Troubling Pattern

A herd of 39 elephants has been wandering through the Kartala Range for the past week, damaging crops in Pidia and nearby villages. Just a day before the attack, the herd had moved toward the Botli forest.

Officials believe one elephant got separated, a lone tusker, anxious, perhaps agitated, and it’s this one that attacked Shiv Narayan.

This is the second such death in a month. Not long ago, a mentally ill man was killed in a similar incident in Rampur Circle. The tension in these villages lingers, and so does the fear.

