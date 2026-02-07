Farmer Survives Attack, Kills Leopard Cub In 15-Minute Fight In Rajasthan’s Alwar
The farmer was seriously injured after the leopard cub attacked him; he later killed the animal during a prolonged struggle.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Alwar: A farmer was attacked by a leopard cub on Saturday in Rajasthan. The incident happened in the Kharkadi Kala village under the Narayanpur police station area of the district.
The struggle between the farmer and the beast lasted nearly 15 minutes, at the end of which, Shravan struck the leopard cub with an axe, killing it instantly. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Alwar district hospital for treatment. The forest department later arrived and took custody of the carcass.
Shravan’s brother, Ramsharan Gurjar, said his brother had gone to a nearby field in the morning to cut branches. As he began climbing a tree, a leopard cub that was already nearby, attacked him.
Initially, the young leopard inflicted deep wounds on Shravan’s legs, thighs, back and hands. It even dragged him for some distance. Ramsharan said the young leopard tried several times to target the farmer’s neck, but Shravan somehow managed to defend himself.
Ramsharan said Kailash, who was working in a nearby field, heard the cries for help and rushed to the spot, raising an alarm. This distracted the leopard, allowing Shravan to defend himself with his axe.
After the incident, forest officials arrived and took possession of the leopard’s body. Forester Manoj Naga said the department received information about a clash between a leopard and a local farmer in which the animal had died.
On reaching the site, officials found the carcass was of a cub and said further action would follow as per procedure.
Also Read: