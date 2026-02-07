ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Survives Attack, Kills Leopard Cub In 15-Minute Fight In Rajasthan’s Alwar

The animal dragged the farmer and tried to attack his neck before he retaliated. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Alwar: A farmer was attacked by a leopard cub on Saturday in Rajasthan. The incident happened in the Kharkadi Kala village under the Narayanpur police station area of the district.

The struggle between the farmer and the beast lasted nearly 15 minutes, at the end of which, Shravan struck the leopard cub with an axe, killing it instantly. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Alwar district hospital for treatment. The forest department later arrived and took custody of the carcass.

Shravan’s brother, Ramsharan Gurjar, said his brother had gone to a nearby field in the morning to cut branches. As he began climbing a tree, a leopard cub that was already nearby, attacked him.

Initially, the young leopard inflicted deep wounds on Shravan’s legs, thighs, back and hands. It even dragged him for some distance. Ramsharan said the young leopard tried several times to target the farmer’s neck, but Shravan somehow managed to defend himself.