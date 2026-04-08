ETV Bharat / state

Farmer From Odisha's Jajpur Walks The Other Way, Becomes Self-Reliant With Farming

Jajpur: At a time when people are moving away from farming to pursue seemingly safer avenues, Pratap Kumar Deo became self-reliant by taking up agriculture.

A resident of Bilipada village of Rasulpur block in Jajpur district of Odisha, Deo took up farming on the instructions of his father and he made the most of it. Deo had been learning from his father, who was a farmer, since childhood due to which he took to agriculture without any hassles.

Deo cultivates sweet corn, various fruits and vegetables on more than 10 acres of land in his village and has now made a name for himself in the district and the state. He has also set a goal to cultivate dragon fruit on his land in the coming days. Nowadays, few parents want their children to take up farming as a profession. However, Deo's father encouraged him to take up farming as he was aware of his son's knack for agriculture.

At 66, Deo radiates the same energy as he did a couple of decades back. After completing his bachelor's degree in commerce in 1982, he was selected for many government jobs. But his father did not let him work as his brothers were working and living outside.