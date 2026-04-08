Farmer From Odisha's Jajpur Walks The Other Way, Becomes Self-Reliant With Farming
Pratap Kumar Deo took up farming on his father's instructions and now cultivates various crops including fruits on his 10 acres of land.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Jajpur: At a time when people are moving away from farming to pursue seemingly safer avenues, Pratap Kumar Deo became self-reliant by taking up agriculture.
A resident of Bilipada village of Rasulpur block in Jajpur district of Odisha, Deo took up farming on the instructions of his father and he made the most of it. Deo had been learning from his father, who was a farmer, since childhood due to which he took to agriculture without any hassles.
Deo cultivates sweet corn, various fruits and vegetables on more than 10 acres of land in his village and has now made a name for himself in the district and the state. He has also set a goal to cultivate dragon fruit on his land in the coming days. Nowadays, few parents want their children to take up farming as a profession. However, Deo's father encouraged him to take up farming as he was aware of his son's knack for agriculture.
At 66, Deo radiates the same energy as he did a couple of decades back. After completing his bachelor's degree in commerce in 1982, he was selected for many government jobs. But his father did not let him work as his brothers were working and living outside.
Deo lived with his father Jagannath Deo and mother taking care of them. His father earned a decent living by farming and passed on the tricks of the trade to Deo. "My father has passed away. But I remember helping him on the farm. My three brothers got jobs and ventured out of the village. It was then decided that I would stay back in the village with my parents and till the land just like my father," he said.
Deo said he works everyday and eight to 10 others from his village assist him on the field. He earns around Rs 10 lakh every year. Deo asked, "If everyone starts working, then who will farm and feed the nation". Kedar Malik from the village has been working for Deo since 2020. He said the others who work for him subsist on farming on Deo's land.
Last year, Deo made a handsome profit by cultivating strawberries, while this year he is cultivating fruits and vegetables such as guava, banana, nectarine, Thai broccoli, biri, mung beans, etc.
Deo said the Rasulpur Block Horticulture Department helps him a lot in his endeavours by providing him subsidies on seeds and other inputs.
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