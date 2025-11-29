ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Electrocuted While Erecting Fence On Land In Tamil Nadu's Thhothukodi

Thoothukudi: A farmer was electrocuted while erecting an electric fence to prevent entry of wild boars into his farm near Kayatharu.

The deceased, Vadivel (65) was a resident of Sudalai Koil Street, Aathikulam, near Kayatharu in Thoothukudi district. He is survived by his wife Subputhai and five daughters.

Locals said Vadivel had taken the land belonging to Kuppu, a resident of the same area, on lease and had been cultivating it as per season. He had cultivated maize on the land. However, wild boars used to enter the land at night and damage the crops.