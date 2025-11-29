Farmer Electrocuted While Erecting Fence On Land In Tamil Nadu's Thhothukodi
The deceased Vadivel was erecting the fence at his farm he had availed on lease to keep wild boars away when the incident occurred.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A farmer was electrocuted while erecting an electric fence to prevent entry of wild boars into his farm near Kayatharu.
The deceased, Vadivel (65) was a resident of Sudalai Koil Street, Aathikulam, near Kayatharu in Thoothukudi district. He is survived by his wife Subputhai and five daughters.
Locals said Vadivel had taken the land belonging to Kuppu, a resident of the same area, on lease and had been cultivating it as per season. He had cultivated maize on the land. However, wild boars used to enter the land at night and damage the crops.
Vadivel tied electric lights to a tree to prevent the wild boars from entering the farm but it did not work. He was erecting an electric fence around the maize crops on Friday using barbed wire but was electrocuted.
Vadivel, who usually returned home after work at 10 pm, did not return until late. Subputhai went to look for him at the farm and was shocked to see Vadivel stuck in the electric wire he had set up. Subputhai ran to the room where the motor supplying electricity to the wire was functioning, cut off the power and lifted her husband.
On being informed, Kayathar police and electricity board officials reached the spot, recovered Vadivelu's body and sent it to the Kovilpatti Chief Government Hospital for autopsy. Kayathar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
