Farmer Dies By Suicide On Birthday In Maharashtra's Latur
Vilas Subhash Kurhade, a resident of Renapur, had turned 44 on Sunday, his family told the police.
By PTI
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:17 AM IST
Latur: A farmer, whose birthday fell on Sunday, died by suicide at his farm in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said. Vilas Subhash Kurhade, a resident of Renapur, left his home in the morning, saying he was going to the farm.
His body was later found in his agricultural field, located around three kilometres from Renapur, said police. Kurhade had turned 44 on Sunday, his family told the police. The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that an Accidental Death Report had been registered at Renapur police station.
The Maharashtra government has declared parts of Latur drought-affected due to poor rainfall this monsoon.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm). (More details are awaited)
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