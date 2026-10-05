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Farmer Dies By Suicide On Birthday In Maharashtra's Latur

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By PTI 1 Min Read

Latur: A farmer, whose birthday fell on Sunday, died by suicide at his farm in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said. Vilas Subhash Kurhade, a resident of Renapur, left his home in the morning, saying he was going to the farm.

His body was later found in his agricultural field, located around three kilometres from Renapur, said police. Kurhade had turned 44 on Sunday, his family told the police. The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that an Accidental Death Report had been registered at Renapur police station.