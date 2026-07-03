ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies After Being Flung Into Air While Protesting Power Tower Construction In Singrauli

Screengrab from video showing Jagdish Shah being flung by the recoil of the pipe ( ETV Bharat )

Singrauli: A man died in a tragic accident while protesting the construction of a power transmission tower on his farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Thursday morning. The entire incident was captured on video by a bystander.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Shah, a local farmer who had been opposing the construction of the tower on his land.

The incident took place in Pardehi village under the Shasan police outpost area, where a power grid company has been carrying out tower construction work for the past few days.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Jagdish reached the site on Thursday morning and attempted to remove one of the pipes installed for the tower's construction. As he tried to pull out the pipe, it suddenly recoiled under intense pressure and flung him several feet into the air along with the pipe. He fell to the ground moments later and died instantly.