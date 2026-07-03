Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies After Being Flung Into Air While Protesting Power Tower Construction In Singrauli
The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Shah, a local farmer who had been opposing the construction of the tower on his land.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Singrauli: A man died in a tragic accident while protesting the construction of a power transmission tower on his farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Thursday morning. The entire incident was captured on video by a bystander.
The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Shah, a local farmer who had been opposing the construction of the tower on his land.
The incident took place in Pardehi village under the Shasan police outpost area, where a power grid company has been carrying out tower construction work for the past few days.
According to police and eyewitnesses, Jagdish reached the site on Thursday morning and attempted to remove one of the pipes installed for the tower's construction. As he tried to pull out the pipe, it suddenly recoiled under intense pressure and flung him several feet into the air along with the pipe. He fell to the ground moments later and died instantly.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows Jagdish trying to remove the pipe manually. When it failed to come loose, he placed his legs on either side of the pipe and pulled harder, following which he was thrown into the air.
Shasan police outpost in-charge Sandeep Namdev said the police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem report.
"The investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances under which the death occurred. It will be determined after the probe and post-mortem report whether there was any negligence or any other factor behind the incident," the officer said.
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